BNDES finances BRL 700 million for 49 new solar plants by (re)energisa
by BNDES
April 5, 2023
This is a machine translation of the press release originally published in Portuguese
The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing in the amount of R$ 700 million for Alsol Energias Renováveis – which was renamed (re)energisa (from the Energisa group) – to install 49 new photovoltaic plants, in the generation modality distributed in the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. This is the Bank's largest financing for a renewable source distributed generation project.
The project will contribute to the expansion of distributed generation by photovoltaic solar source in Brazil, adding approximately 144 MW of electric power close to the point of consumption, from a clean and renewable source. Photovoltaic plants have less variability in energy generation over an annual cycle when compared to hydro and wind projects, providing greater security to the electrical system.
“This investment will take distributed solar energy to 28 municipalities, where 49 plants will be installed that will benefit more than 4,500 thousand micro, small and medium-sized companies, which will be able to offset their consumption and obtain savings on their energy bill, in addition to contributing to the energy transition”, declared Luciana Costa, director of Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Climate Change at BNDES.
The initiative will also support the mitigation of climate change, reducing emissions by around 476,000 tons of CO2 over the 25 years of its useful life. This volume of avoided emissions would be equivalent to removing around 9,500 vehicles per year from the streets during this period. Up to 792 jobs are expected to be generated during the peak of implementation.
“Grupo Energisa wants to position itself as a protagonist in energy transformation, delivering the best energy solution for businesses and people, building a more sustainable world. In this sense, it is ready to meet the most diverse needs of customers related to energy, taking advantage of the centenary experience in the sector. We are the only group in the electricity sector that offers
a complete solution in the one stop shop concept, everything the customer needs concentrated on a single platform. In addition to the robustness of our network, we have (re)energisa, a brand dedicated to businesses focused on promoting a low-carbon economy,” says Roberta Godoi, vice-president of Energy Solutions at (re)energisa.
