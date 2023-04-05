Brazil to assess underground natural gas storage
Brazil's energy research company EPE has launched a tender to hire consulting services to evaluate the deployment of underground natural gas storage.
The services include the preparation of a technical report using international legislation as a benchmark; an inventory of areas for underground gas storage in Brazil, including a methodology with application to depleted fields in sedimentary basins; the presentation of conceptual designs in engineering geology; and the evaluation of targets for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).
EPE claims that the possibility of substantial gas surpluses mainly due to associated gas production in the pre-salt fields, besides other factors such as the considerable fluctuations in demand for natural gas and variations in global LNG prices, requires improvements in the planning of natural gas production, storage and handling.
Therefore there is a need to create supply reliability and operational flexibility solutions to enable the development of a more diversified natural gas market due to national oil company Petrobras’ divestments in the industry and with the possibility of creating pricing arbitrage mechanisms in order to ensure predictability for consumers.
So far, the storage of natural gas in Brazil has been carried out in pipelines with idle capacity and in the form of LNG, in methane ships. Underground storage, although not yet developed in the country, is seen as a positive alternative, the federal firm says.
Financed by the World Bank, the project will have an estimated execution time of 18 months starting in the second half of this year.
Brazil: Production sharing oil output was almost four times higher in 2022 than the previous year
The Búzios and Mero fields were the main producers last year.
Brazil energy watch: Consumption, supply, Petrobras and more
BNamericas provides a roundup of the latest news from the Brazilian energy sector.
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
