Brazil
News

Brazil to assess underground natural gas storage

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Brazil's energy research company EPE has launched a tender to hire consulting services to evaluate the deployment of underground natural gas storage. 

The services include the preparation of a technical report using international legislation as a benchmark; an inventory of areas for underground gas storage in Brazil, including a methodology with application to depleted fields in sedimentary basins; the presentation of conceptual designs in engineering geology; and the evaluation of targets for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). 

EPE claims that the possibility of substantial gas surpluses mainly due to associated gas production in the pre-salt fields, besides other factors such as the considerable fluctuations in demand for natural gas and variations in global LNG prices, requires improvements in the planning of natural gas production, storage and handling.

Therefore there is a need to create supply reliability and operational flexibility solutions to enable the development of a more diversified natural gas market due to national oil company Petrobras’ divestments in the industry and with the possibility of creating pricing arbitrage mechanisms in order to ensure predictability for consumers. 

So far, the storage of natural gas in Brazil has been carried out in pipelines with idle capacity and in the form of LNG, in methane ships. Underground storage, although not yet developed in the country, is seen as a positive alternative, the federal firm says. 

Financed by the World Bank, the project will have an estimated execution time of 18 months starting in the second half of this year.

