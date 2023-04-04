Brazil to hold public hearing on US$3.5bn railroad concession
Brazil’s land transport regulator ANTT announced a public hearing on the reoffer of the concession for the Malha Oeste freight rail line.
"The investment forecast is around 18bn reais [US$$3.57bn] foreseen exclusively for meeting the demand and operations over the years of the concession, with emphasis on the modernization of the track of the trunk line," ANTT said in a statement.
The public hearing will collect suggestions from stakeholders on the technical, economic and environmental studies for the 1,625km line.
The stretch to be offered crosses São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul states and the hearing take place from April 10 until May 25, ANTT said.
Malha Oeste is currently operated by logistics firm Rumo, which in 2020 told the federal government of its intention to return the contract. Companies can return concession contracts but the process takes a few years, since the government evaluates the costs and any compensation to be paid.
The original stretch managed by Rumo was 1,973km long.
"As analyzed throughout the studies, the new contract will not include the reactivation of the Ponta Porã branch line," said ANTT.
