This is a machine translation of a press release by Conexis Brasil Digital

Brasília, 04/10/23 – The theft of telecommunications cables grew 14% in 2022, according to data gathered by Conexis Brasil Digital. Last year, 4.72 million meters of telecom cables were stolen, compared to 4.13 million meters in 2021.

These criminal actions left at least 7 million customers without access to communication services and, therefore, deprived of contact with essential services such as the police, firefighters and medical emergencies. The number of affected customers rose 14% year-on-year.

The number of stolen cables in 2022 would be more than enough to cover, in a straight line, the distance between Monte Caburaí (RR), the northernmost point in Brazil, and Arroio do Chuí (RS), the southernmost point.

The increase in the volume of stolen telecommunications cables worries the sector and occurs after these criminal actions registered an 11% drop in 2021, compared to 2020.

Theft, robbery, vandalism and also the reception of cables and equipment cause direct damage to millions of consumers, who are left without access to important day-to-day services, and to companies, who need to replace this equipment. Criminal actions also compromise public utility services such as police, firefighters and medical emergencies.

Most affected states

São Paulo remains the state that most suffers from these criminal actions. During the last year, 1.035 million meters were stolen in the state. The volume dropped 4.2% compared to 2021, when the state had 1.081 million meters of stolen telecommunications cables.

In second place in the ranking of the most affected states is Paraná, with 1.01 million meters of stolen cables, up 66%, followed by Minas Gerais, with 626.2 thousand meters. The state of Minas Gerais had a 119% increase in the volume of stolen cables in 2022 compared to 2021, moving from fifth to third in the list of most affected states.

Fourth most affected state, Espírito Santo recorded a 155.5% increase in volume. There were 312,300 meters of stolen cables in 2022.

São Paulo: 1.03 million meters

Paraná: 1.01 million meters

Minas Gerais: 626.2 thousand meters

Espírito Santo: 312,300 meters

Rio Grande do Sul: 306.1 thousand meters

Rio de Janeiro

Throughout 2021, especially in the second half, the sector intensified dialogue with federal, state and municipal authorities, with emphasis on Rio de Janeiro, to promote actions to combat theft, robbery and vandalism of cables and equipment.

The actions had results and the state, which came to occupy the second position in 2020 among those who suffered most from this type of crime, ended 2022 with a drop in these criminal actions.

Last year, the state recorded a 44.3% reduction in the volume of stolen telecom cables: 280.4 thousand meters in 2022 against 504.1 thousand meters in the whole year of 2021.

Combat

The telecommunications sector has defended a coordinated public security action involving the Judiciary, the Legislative and the Executive, in the federal and state and municipal levels, and the approval of bills that increase the penalties for these crimes and help combat these criminal actions.

“The sector defends the urgent implementation of public policies to combat theft, robbery and reception of cables and equipment and the urgent approval of PL 5846/16, which typifies and increases the punishment for these crimes that harm citizens so much”, said the Director of Institutional and Governmental Relations and Communication at Conexis, Daniela Martins. The bill has already passed through all the committees of the Chamber of Deputies and is awaiting a vote in the House Plenary.

The sector also defends the punishment of companies that buy stolen equipment, in addition to changing the rule that penalizes operators when the service is interrupted as a result of the crime.

About Conexis

Conexis Brasil Digital brings together telecommunications and connectivity companies, which are the platform for the digital economy, sustainability and connection for all Brazilians. Conexis, within a digital transformation movement the world is going through, replaces the SindiTelebrasil brand, reinforcing the purpose of the telecommunications sector to digitize the country and connect all Brazilians. Access our content by clicking here.