Brazilian R&D tax breaks led to US$33bn investments in 2006-21 – KPMG

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 13, 2023
R&D Taxes & Subsidies Innovation Legislation & Regulation
Brazil’s principal R&D tax incentive program, Lei do Bem, led to investments of more than 162bn reais (US$33bn) by 3,700 companies between 2006 and 2021, a period in which the government waived 33bn reais in tax revenues.

The figures are included in an exclusive report by KPMG based on information made available by the science, technology and innovation ministry (MCTI), the professional services and consultancy group stated.

Created in 2005, Lei do Bem offers tax incentives for companies investing in research, development and innovation in the productive environment, as well as special and differentiated tax regimes, and reductions in various federal taxes.

“For every 1 real that the federal government waives in revenue, companies invest 5 reais in research, development and technological innovation projects,” Wiliam Calegari, partner of the tax incentives area at KPMG Brasil, said in a statement.

In 2006, the automotive industry was the one in which most companies benefited from Lei do Bem, with 30 firms taking advantage of the tax breaks, or 23% of those benefitted that year, according to KPMG.

Over the years, the profile of companies availing themselves of the system has changed and diversified and in 2017 the largest number of firms that benefitted from Lei do Bem were in the software sector, with 410 companies taking part, or 13% of the total that year, said the consultancy.

In 2021 alone, said KPMG, more than 3,000 companies benefited from the tax reductions, compared with 2,564 in 2020, 2,288 in 2019 and 1,848 in 2018. 

Considering all the companies that used the Lei do Bem incentives at least once between 2006 and 2017 – that being the last year in which the MCTI officially released the list of beneficiary firms – around 3,700 individual companies took part in the system, said KPMG.

In the consultancy's view, that number is still "modest". Citing data from Brazilian tax authority RFB, the consultancy said that more than 151,000 companies in the country operate in the so-called real profit (Lucro Real), which is the subject of Lei do Bem.

IMPROVEMENTS

Despite the surge in investments spurred by the legislation, some experts believe that it has certain flaws and needs improvements

One of these flaws, they argue, is that the concept of RD&I in the legislation is too generic, meaning that many companies may use it without effectively making structural investments in productive innovation. 

Proof of investment in RD&I is also only made only after the tax break is used, through reports on their projects sent by the companies to the government.

At the same time, the type of income affected by the legislation could also exclude companies that invest in RD&I from enjoying the tax benefits, according to some analysts.

A 2021 report by the ministry of economy on Lei do Bem said that “modest progress has been made in finding solutions to structural problems, such as low levels of investment in R&D by companies, incipient technological development and low rates of innovation.”

News in: ICT (Brazil)

