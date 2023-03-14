Brazilian industrial group Galvani will invest 610mn reais (US$115mn) in mining projects associated with the production of fertilizers.

The projects are located in northeastern Bahia state, the state’s mineral research company CBPM said in a press release.

Galvani will invest 300mn reais in the new operating phase of its phosphate mining unit for fertilizer production in the city of Irecê.

It will then invest 260mn reais in its complex in Luís Eduardo Magalhães and 50mn in Campo Alegre de Lourdes municipality, where it produces phosphate rock.

With Brazil being a global agriculture powerhouse and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on prices, the government has sought to attract companies to produce fertilizers in the country in order to reduce dependence on imported products.

Of the estimated capex of US$50bn between 2023-2027 for mining firms operating in Brazil, US$5.22bn will go to the fertilizer segment, according to the country's mining association Ibram.