Brazilian mining companies are trying to arrange support from state-run development bank BNDES in order to finance their projects, particularly early-stage initiatives.

As part of these efforts, national mining association Ibram announced the creation of a working group with BNDES to evaluate and establish a financing solution.

“The economic-operational characteristics of the mining industry and its high risk levels, especially in the exploration stage, require specific financing modalities. As one of the main Brazilian economic sectors, mining needs a consolidated financing system," Ibram president Raul Jungmann said in a release after meeting BNDES representatives.

In addition to financing early-stage initiatives, mining firms also want BNDES to develop and structure credit lines for projects in general, along with credit focused on financing developments that involve producing strategic minerals, particularly in relation to the energy transition.

The initiative has been well received by market participants.

"These efforts are very important because Brazil can't just have large mining companies, it also needs small companies that help to develop the market. In the lithium segment, we see that the sector is developing thanks to smaller companies," José Carlos Martins, CEO of Brazilian iron ore producer Cedro Mineração and a former executive of mining giant Vale, told BNamericas.

"In the case of the lithium sector, where companies were able to raise funds abroad, this may not happen in all segments, so Brazil would need to create specific financing mechanisms for the other mining segments. The agricultural and real estate sectors already have specific financing mechanisms, so it's also important for the mining sector to have specific financing tools," said Martins.