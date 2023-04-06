Canadian miners advance Brazil gold projects
Canadian mining firms G Mining and Cerrado Gold advanced the Tocantinzinho and Monte do Carmo gold projects in Brazil.
G Mining drew some US$91mn on its US$250mn gold stream with Franco-Nevada Corporation.
“The proceeds of the stream will be used to continue the development and construction of G Mining’s 100% owned Tocantinzinho gold project, currently under construction in the state of Pará,” the company said in a statement.
The project remains on track and on budget for commercial production in the second half of 2024, the company added.
G Mining also started drawing on the previously announced US$40mn equipment financing facility with Caterpillar Financial Services.
According to BNamericas’ projects database, Tocantinzinho involves US$427mn and a 10.5-year useful life, with production capacity of 175,000oz/y.
Monte do Carmo
Meanwhile, Cerrado Gold is strengthening its executive team to start building its Monte do Carmo gold project, in Tocantins state, later this year.
"Cerrado has appointed Mr. Antônio Peixoto as director of operations at its Monte do Carmo project. In addition, the company has also appointed Mr. Mauricio Colette as chief mining engineer and Mr. Mauro De Silva as chief processing engineer," the company said in a statement.
“The new hires add several decades of operational experience to the owners team and reunites a team that have worked together on several successful operations and construction projects including Pan American's Jacobina Gold Mine and Largo Resources Maracas Vanadium Mine," it added.
According to BNamericas’ projects database, the US$126mn Monte do Carmo project has an 8-year useful life and capacity to produce 131,000oz/y. Production is expected to start in early 2025.
