CELEC EP declares in commercial operation the ITT Thermal Power Plant with reduced crude oil for EP PETROECUADOR
This Celec release was published using machine translation.
The Electricity Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP) declared the ITT Thermal Power Plant in Block 43 in commercial operation for EP PETROECUADOR, after the five bays, made up of four generation groups each, passed the tests with reduced crude oil.
In 2018, based on an energy efficiency agreement, CELEC EP transferred 20 internal combustion engines to Block 43 ITT. This plant has a nominal installed power of 34 MW (megawatts), and effective provision of 22.5 MW to EP PETROECUADOR.
With the change of fuel, the consumption of 11,826,000 barrels of imported diesel will be avoided and the use of nationally produced fuels will be promoted, which will achieve significant resource savings for the Ecuadorian State.
