Chile
Press Release

Copec reinforces its commitment to electromobility and invests in Optibus, a startup that implements AI for the development of sustainable transportation

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Electric vehicles Private Investment Bus rapid transit (BRT) system

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address