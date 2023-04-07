Engie Brasil Energia signed a letter of intent with Invest Paraná to develop large-scale green hydrogen projects in Paraná state.

Brazil is key for Engie's global green hydrogen strategy given its importance to the group's operations, its mostly renewable electricity matrix, and abundance of natural resources, said CEO Eduardo Sattamini in a statement.

***

PRIO said it started production from well 7-FR-61HP-RJS (N5P2) in the Frade field, with initial stabilized extraction of approximately 11,000b/d of oil.

With this, the asset surpassed the mark of 50,000b/d while PRIO surpassed 90,000b/d.

N5P2, the fourth producing well in the Frade revitalization plan, demanded an investment of US$55mn for construction and subsea connection.

***

Production in Brazil’s pre-salt was 3.27Mboe/d (million of barrels of oil equivalent per day) in February and representing 78.1% of national output, the highest share ever recorded, according to sector regulator ANP.

Output rose 3.2% from the previous month and 15% year-on-year. ANP said it was made up of 2.57Mb/d of oil and 111.5Mm³/d of natural gas, from 136 wells.

National production totaled 4.18Mboe/d, with 3.26Mb/d of oil and 147Mm3/d of gas.

February’s output was a record, surpassing that of October 2022 when 4.18Mboe/d was produced.

***

The offshore wind projects under environmental review in Brazil have reached the 183GW mark, according to data from Ibama.

The projects submitted to the environmental authority since December 2022 are Mar de Minas II, of Cemig Geração e Transmissão, in Ceará state, with 3GW; Humberto de Campos (Companhia de Energia Humberto de Campos/ Maranhão/ 720MW); Sítio de Testes (Senai/ Rio Grande do Norte/ 22MW); and Ibi Offshore (Chiri Renovables/ Rio Grande do Sul/ 1.96GW).

The list of projects under evaluation can be seen here.

***

GWM Brasil has partnered with WEG to set up more and faster electric vehicle charging points, and also to provide chargers to consumers at a 50% discount.

The automaker said that WEG will provide technological support to a wide network of EV charging points at dealerships, parking lots, shopping malls, and other commercial establishments.

***

March ended with the best hydroelectric storage levels of the last decade, the government said in a statement.

The levels were 83.1%, 82.9%, 91.4% and 97.7% in the southeast/central-west, south, northeast and north subsystems, respectively.

Last month also saw installed capacity expansion of 713MW to the country’s centralized power generation, while adding 386km of transmission lines and 2,350MVA of transformation capacity. For January-March, the figures were 2,740MW, 2,147km, and 5,516MVA.

As for distributed generation, the three-month expansion was 3,032MW, reaching 19.4GW of installed capacity.