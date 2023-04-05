This is a machine translation of a press release by the Brazilian ministry of communications

Aligned with the Federal Government's objective of promoting the digital inclusion of all Brazilians, the Management Council of the Fund for Universalization of Telecommunications Services (CG-Fust) approved a pilot project to bring 5G and 4G mobile internet to the favelas. The proposal was presented by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) at a meeting earlier this week.

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, highlighted the importance of approvals. "Fust will be used for the purpose it was finally created after decades. Connecting schools and the most vulnerable, whether in rural areas or in slums, reinforces the Federal Government's commitment to digital inclusion", he said.

The pilot project will start a study in four locations that will still be selected, making it possible to understand the real needs and define the best strategies to bring connectivity to the favelas. With positive results, it will be possible to include a permanent line of financing within Fust's portfolio of projects to serve this population.

For the approval of the pilot, the BNDES presented an analysis by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) that shows the dimension of the low quality of mobile broadband offer in areas where there is a higher concentration of low-income residents. The document points out that there is a difficulty in providing broadband, but that quality internet access is fundamental for the economic and social development of these regions.

EDUCATION - During the meeting, the Management Board approved some changes in the Project Book referring to schools. Among them is the construction of an internal network for public schools, with the availability of wireless access, and the specification of minimum speeds for internet access and download. In addition, it was approved that service providers should install a SIMET Box (equipment) in school units to remotely monitor the quality of the connection.

RURAL AREA - In relation to rural areas and potentially less economically developed, the Management Board approved a list of locations that should be prioritized for the expansion of 4G in the country. With 2,315 locations, the list was defined by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA), together with the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger (MDS). For those locations where operator activities were not identified, the financing lines will have a reduction in the interest rate.

ABOUT THE FUST — Instituted by Law 9,998/2000, the purpose of the Fust was restructured, and is now oriented towards stimulating the expansion, use and improvement of the quality of telecommunications networks and services; reducing regional inequalities and encouraging the use and development of new connectivity technologies.

The Fund is administered by the Management Board, made up of representatives of the Ministries of Communications; Science, Technology and Innovations; Planning and Budget; Agriculture, Livestock and Supply; of Education; and Health. It also has a representative from Anatel; two of the telecommunications service providers; and three from civil society. Participation in the Management Board is considered to provide a relevant, non-remunerated public service.