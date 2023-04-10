Grupo Engie announces investment of US$1.8 billion in renewable energy in Chile for the next three years
PRESS RELEASE from Engie
April 10, 2023
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
“Over the next three years, ENGIE will invest between 13 and 14 billion euros in renewable energy globally, so our planned investment in Chile is around US$1.8 billion. This amount represents around 15% of our investment, considering only renewable energies”, announced the CEO of the ENGIE Group, Catherine MacGregor, in an interview published today in El Mercurio.
The leader was visiting Chile last week, an opportunity in which, together with the CEO of ENGIE Chile, Rosaline Corinthien, they commented in the national media on the main challenges of the energy transition and why Chile is becoming a fundamental player in this process.
“In Chile, where we have had a historical presence for 100 years, we are executing this transformation on a national scale, and it is very strategic for us, because being successful in Chile is also proof of what we can do on a global scale… It is a country strategic for ENGIE”, said Catherine MacGregor.
In this sense, he stressed that they are enthusiastic about the objectives established by the State to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to get out of coal. “ENGIE also has the commitment to get out of coal by 2025. All this is very aligned between what we want to do as a group and what we can do in Chile. I think there are some steps that need to be consolidated in relation to how to foster this development of flexibility, in terms of market design and, of course, transmission, which is a typical bottleneck that all countries face when looking at energy development. renewables," he added.
For her part, Rosaline Corinthien indicated that “the ambitious goals established by the government are clear. What we really need is not to make this energy transition only by ourselves, and in this sense we must work together with the authorities”.
For this, according to the CEO of ENGIE Chile, dialogue with the communities in terms of accessibility and with the authorities in terms of permits is essential. “We are really determined to deliver this pipeline of (renewable energy) projects by 2026, which is quite soon. We already have projects under construction to operate in 2023 and 2024, but now we have to deliver beyond that, until 2026 to reach this goal, including the important BESS battery storage project.
