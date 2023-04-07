Köppern arrives in Chile
By Köppern
The world leading German company in manufacturing comminution processing equipment Köppern Maschinenfabrik arrives in Chile, thanks to an alliance with Ferrostaal Chile, to promote services of a technology known as HPGR, an energy-efficient comminution technology of high-pressure grinding roll for dry operations in mining sites.
In the region, Peru leads the presence with 25 units installed against 9 in Chile, where with high pressure, it is possible to reduce the "effective hardness" of the mineral to reduce the operational work index in secondary grinding.
A recent "Benchmarking" study of large-scale industrial operations carried out by the specialized consulting firm J-Consultores highlighted the marked influence of these indicators, demonstrating that HPGR can produce operational energy savings of about 45% for soft minerals (Axb = 60 ) and up to 65% for hard minerals (Axb = 25), improving the performance of SAG technology (see J-Consultores energy efficiency image).
The Equipment Solutions Manager, Ramón Rada, pointed out that to meet the demand and new service proposal, providing services and making available Köppern's experience in Chile, its responses and analysis capacity and laboratories, the comminution unit will be headed by specialist engineer Felipe Herrera Espinoza, who is already integrated and involved in the entire organization network, having visited the different plants, laboratories and R&D units in Germany.
