Germany and Chile
Press Release

Köppern arrives in Chile

Bnamericas Published: Friday, April 07, 2023
Köppern arrives in Chile

By Köppern

The world leading German company in manufacturing comminution processing equipment Köppern Maschinenfabrik arrives in Chile, thanks to an alliance with Ferrostaal Chile, to promote services of a technology known as HPGR, an energy-efficient comminution technology of high-pressure grinding roll for dry operations in mining sites. 

In the region, Peru leads the presence with 25 units installed against 9 in Chile, where with high pressure, it is possible to reduce the "effective hardness" of the mineral to reduce the operational work index in secondary grinding.

A recent "Benchmarking" study of large-scale industrial operations carried out by the specialized consulting firm J-Consultores highlighted the marked influence of these indicators, demonstrating that HPGR can produce operational energy savings of about 45% for soft minerals (Axb = 60 ) and up to 65% for hard minerals (Axb = 25), improving the performance of SAG technology (see J-Consultores energy efficiency image).

The Equipment Solutions Manager, Ramón Rada, pointed out that to meet the demand and new service proposal, providing services and making available Köppern's experience in Chile, its responses and analysis capacity and laboratories, the comminution unit will be headed by specialist engineer Felipe Herrera Espinoza, who is already integrated and involved in the entire organization network, having visited the different plants, laboratories and R&D units in Germany.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Antofagasta Minerals: Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 2022

Antofagasta Minerals: Full Year Results Announcement for the year ended 2022

Antofagasta plc CEO Iván Arriagada said: “The year ended strongly for the Company. EBITDA was $2.9 billion this year, and I am pleased that our EBI...

Great Southern Copper: Exploration update at Especularita and San Lorenzo

Great Southern Copper: Exploration update at Especularita and San Lorenzo

Great Southern Copper plc (LSE: GSCU), the company focused on copper-gold exploration in Chile, is pleased to provide an update of its exploration ...

Data Insights: Latin America powers up lithium production, but can it keep up with global demand?

Data Insights: Latin America powers up lithium production, but can it keep up with global demand?

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Junior exploration roundup: Orla, Golden Arrow, Vizsla and more

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

Chile environmental submissions increased in January

Chile - Marimaca Copper: Follow-Up Work on Sulphide Discovery Hole MAD-22 Identifies Project’s First Anomalous Gold and Silver

Chile - Marimaca Copper: Follow-Up Work on Sulphide Discovery Hole MAD-22 Identifies Project’s First Anomalous Gold...

Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining

Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining

Mid-sized Chile miners to invest US$2.6bn through 2031

Mid-sized Chile miners to invest US$2.6bn through 2031

Golden Arrow Resources Commences Drilling at San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project, Chile

Golden Arrow Resources Commences Drilling at San Pietro Iron-Copper-Gold-Cobalt Project, Chile

Lundin Mining unveils details of Chile, Argentina investments

Lundin Mining unveils details of Chile, Argentina investments

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Metso Outotec Chile S.A.  (Metso Outotec Chile)
  • Metso Chile S.A. is the Chilean subsidiary of multinational Finnish company Metso Oyj. It supplies services and solutions mainly to the mining, pulp & paper and recycling indust...
  • Company: ReliX Water S.A.  (ReliX Water)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Sociedad Punta del Cobre S.A.  (Pucobre)
  • Chilean miner Sociedad Punta del Cobre S.A. (Pucobre) is engaged in copper mining properties in Chile's northern Atacama region (III). Its assets include the San José copper con...
  • Company: Russell Mineral Equipment S.A.  (RME Chile)
  • Russell Mineral Equipment (RME) is an Australian designer, manufacturer and supplier of mill relining technologies. Its product offerings include equipment for feed chute transp...

Latest news

Köppern arrives in Chile

Köppern arrives in Chile

Proposed legislative reforms have Mexican miners worried

Proposed legislative reforms have Mexican miners worried

Engie signs Brazil green hydrogen deal

Engie signs Brazil green hydrogen deal

Peru's mining output up in February

Peru's mining output up in February

Colombia govt, artisanal miners sign peace agreement

Colombia govt, artisanal miners sign peace agreement