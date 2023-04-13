Latam: Technological companies define proposals to elevate governments in favor of expanding connectivity
Washington, April 12 – With the support of the World Bank (WB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), telecommunications, technology and audiovisual companies with a presence in Latin America agreed on Tuesday in Washington to define concrete proposals for the Governments of the region, that allow progress towards a modern and intelligent regulation that encourages investments to accelerate the entry of millions of people into the digital economy.
Also, during this meeting, the IDB announced its collaboration with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in a project entitled 'Map of digital infrastructure', which will have the purpose of being an informative support and promoting valuable information through data and metrics for investments have an economic and social impact in the region.
The understanding was reached at a working meeting at the Wilson Center headquarters, as part of the "Going Digital in Latin America" series of the Latin American program of the think-tank based in the US capital, at the instances of the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. The event was held with the support of the Inter-American Association of Telecommunications Companies (ASIET) and the sponsorship of Vrio Corp.
At the meeting, there was full consensus that digitalization is transforming the world's economies at an unprecedented speed and the region risks being left behind in the race due to the lack of incentives for investment and the deployment of infrastructure and new technologies due to the old regulatory frameworks, bureaucratic complications and the high tax burden on the sector.
After the event ended, Benjamin Gedan, director of the Wilson Center's Latin American Program, commented: "The private sector can contribute a lot to digital connectivity in Latin America, as long as there are adequate incentives and public-private collaboration."
At the meeting, in which representatives of governments, organizations and companies spoke, there was agreement that the new forms of connectivity, entertainment and doing business in the digital era, in addition to the needs for technological inclusion in rural areas and even in urban areas it is imperative for the public and private sectors to build strategic alliances to include millions of people.
Maryleana Méndez, General Secretary of the Inter-American Association of Telecommunications Companies (ASIET), has been working together with Vrio Corp and the rest of the companies that operate in the region to have points of general agreement to take action in alliances with the governments and adapt regulations to promote a more dynamic and inclusive growth of connectivity and access to information.
“Modern regulations are needed to encourage investments. In parallel, it is essential to promote the development of digital infrastructure. With the current regulations, which generate a huge number of procedures, it is very difficult to bring connectivity to all Latin Americans. Just as an example: installing a transmission tower can take up to a year. It's a long time in this era," Méndez described.
Pedro Bentancourt, vice president of Economic, External and Regulatory Affairs at Vrio Corp, pointed out that a third of the region's population, close to 200 million people, is disconnected. "The economic and social development of our peoples will continue with enormous difficulties if we do not act together with the governments of the region for greater connectivity," he added.
The event was held on the occasion of the spring meetings of the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and as a continuation of the draft agreement presented during the meetings of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Panama, with the objective to reduce the connectivity gap (both access and use). These conversations had begun in Barcelona, at an event convened by ASIET and Vrio, within the framework of the Mobile World Congress, on March 1.
The points of agreement for action in alliances with the governments of the region that allow working more intensely in the deployment of connectivity to incorporate 200 million Latin Americans into the digital economy were called under the title "Taking action: Public-private alliances to digital inclusion in Latin America and the Caribbean”.
Items for action discussed:
- Development of a modern, light and flexible regulation . A regulation model that encourages the development of the industry in the current technological and market environment, focusing on promoting regulatory modernization and minimizing regulatory intervention.
- Promote the deployment of digital infrastructure by improving the conditions for the installation of networks, facilitating administrative procedures and processes related to the extension of coverage, such as facilitating the voluntary sharing of infrastructure and promoting network neutrality.
- Adapt radio spectrum management policies and practices , with an approach focused on maximizing social benefit and the efficient use of this essential input for the provision of services.
- Reduce tax burdens and eliminate asymmetries and inefficiencies in the fiscal framework , with a simpler, more equitable and efficient tax environment in the use of its instruments. It is proposed to reduce or eliminate special taxes on telecommunications services.
- It is proposed to promote public-private partnerships for the development of skills and abilities for the digital economy environment through educational, digital training and job training programs. And disseminate the culture of cybersecurity as a State policy, making digital users aware of online risks.
