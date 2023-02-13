Canadian firm Lundin Mining plans to invest more than US$800mn in its mining projects in Chile and Argentina this year.

The firm's agenda includes optimizing operations at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile's Atacama region, solving problems associated with the sinkhole caused by the company at nearby Alcaparrosa and advancing with structuring the Josemaría polymetallic initiative.

BNamericas reviews the current status of each of these three work fronts.

CANDELARIA

Some US$400mn in capex will be allocated to this project in northern Chile to optimize mine operations.

The planned investments will include the acquisition of additional equipment and conducting excavation works.

Exploration will also be done in the northern part of the deposit, with the aim of increasing copper production by an additional 25,000t/y, as part of an underground expansion initiative.

The company has reported that it is awaiting approval of the environmental impact study and is also paying close attention to proposed tax changes in Chile in the country's royalty bill, according to a corporate presentation issued in January.

Lundin has announced guidance for average copper production of 150,000t from Candelaria for this year.

ALCAPARROSA

Executives from Lundin and local operator Minera Candelaria met mining minister Marcela Hernando in January to report on the progress of the comprehensive plan for the Alcaparrosa mine (PIMA), which is aimed at resolving problems associated with the sinkhole that appeared at the site in June last year.

The plan entails six aspects: filling the sinkhole, sealing the adjacent tunnels, replacing groundwater, reopening the mine, protecting employment and improving the social environment.

Operations at Alcaparrosa still remain suspended, but the company hopes to resume activity at the mine as soon as possible.

JOSEMARÍA

Lundin will put another US$400mn into this copper, gold and silver project in western Argentina this year.

The investment includes engineering expenses, acquisition of equipment and pre-construction activities, such as road improvements and geotechnical works.

In the first eight of the 19-year mine life at Josemaría in San Juan province, average production will be 160,000t/y of copper, 300,000oz/y gold and 1.3Moz/y silver, Lundin stated in a presentation in late January.

In a meeting with representatives of project concessionaire Desarrollo de Prospectos Mineros (Depromisa), San Juan mining minister Carlos Astudillo called on the company to reformulate the geotechnical and hydrological aspects of the waste rock dump to protect the structure against earthquakes.

He also asked Depromisa to improve the dump and its waterproofing systems to prevent leaks, local paper Diario 13 San Juan reported.

Lundin's total investment in Josemaría is still estimated at around US$4.2bn, but the firm will present an updated technical report in the second half of this year.