Lundin Mining unveils details of Chile, Argentina investments
Canadian firm Lundin Mining plans to invest more than US$800mn in its mining projects in Chile and Argentina this year.
The firm's agenda includes optimizing operations at the Candelaria copper mine in Chile's Atacama region, solving problems associated with the sinkhole caused by the company at nearby Alcaparrosa and advancing with structuring the Josemaría polymetallic initiative.
BNamericas reviews the current status of each of these three work fronts.
CANDELARIA
Some US$400mn in capex will be allocated to this project in northern Chile to optimize mine operations.
The planned investments will include the acquisition of additional equipment and conducting excavation works.
Exploration will also be done in the northern part of the deposit, with the aim of increasing copper production by an additional 25,000t/y, as part of an underground expansion initiative.
The company has reported that it is awaiting approval of the environmental impact study and is also paying close attention to proposed tax changes in Chile in the country's royalty bill, according to a corporate presentation issued in January.
Lundin has announced guidance for average copper production of 150,000t from Candelaria for this year.
ALCAPARROSA
Executives from Lundin and local operator Minera Candelaria met mining minister Marcela Hernando in January to report on the progress of the comprehensive plan for the Alcaparrosa mine (PIMA), which is aimed at resolving problems associated with the sinkhole that appeared at the site in June last year.
The plan entails six aspects: filling the sinkhole, sealing the adjacent tunnels, replacing groundwater, reopening the mine, protecting employment and improving the social environment.
Operations at Alcaparrosa still remain suspended, but the company hopes to resume activity at the mine as soon as possible.
JOSEMARÍA
Lundin will put another US$400mn into this copper, gold and silver project in western Argentina this year.
The investment includes engineering expenses, acquisition of equipment and pre-construction activities, such as road improvements and geotechnical works.
In the first eight of the 19-year mine life at Josemaría in San Juan province, average production will be 160,000t/y of copper, 300,000oz/y gold and 1.3Moz/y silver, Lundin stated in a presentation in late January.
In a meeting with representatives of project concessionaire Desarrollo de Prospectos Mineros (Depromisa), San Juan mining minister Carlos Astudillo called on the company to reformulate the geotechnical and hydrological aspects of the waste rock dump to protect the structure against earthquakes.
He also asked Depromisa to improve the dump and its waterproofing systems to prevent leaks, local paper Diario 13 San Juan reported.
Lundin's total investment in Josemaría is still estimated at around US$4.2bn, but the firm will present an updated technical report in the second half of this year.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
The 7 copper projects expected to start operations in Chile this year
BNamericas looks at the seven major copper projects that are due to come online during 2023.
How South Korea's Komir is securing mineral supply from LatAm
BNamericas talks to the state company's regional head, Wonseok Choi, about the company’s services and mining projects, and about Chile's importance...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Modification IV Taltal Oxide Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Moon Mine Exploitation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Lagunas Nitrates Plant Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Use of Adrianitas-Raúl Iron Minerals Stockpiles
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Operational Continuity Aguas Blancas Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Reinforcement LT 66 KV San Fernando-Placilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: PV COPPER
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Tenardita Mine Exploitation Plan Update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Ore Sorting Lince Dump
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Long Term Development Plan - Compañia Minera Cerro Negro SA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Resiter S.A. (Resiter)
-
Resiter is in the industrial waste management business and has operations in Chile, Peru y Uruguay. It will soon open offices in Colombia. The company offers a wide range of ser...
- Company: ME Elecmetal
-
Electro Metalúrgica S.A. (Elecmetal), a Chilean firm established in Santiago in 1917 as part of the Claro Group, is mainly engaged in metallurgy and electric power generation. I...
- Company: Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A. (EMSA)
-
Exploraciones Mineras Andinas S.A. (EMSA) provides mining exploration services to the state-owned Chilean miner Corporación Nacional del Cobre (Codelco). Incorporated in 2004, t...
- Company: Nexxo S.A.
-
Established in 1980, Nexxo S.A. is a industrial solutions company which offers services including chemical cleaning and flushing, maintenance of equipment and decoking. In 2013,...
- Company: Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB)
-
Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB) is a Chilean JV established in 2016 to explore and develop the Maricunga lithium project, in Chile's northern Atacama region. The company is owned...
- Company: Sociedad de Procesamiento de Molibdeno Ltda. (Molyb)
-
Sociedad de Procesamiento de Molibdeno Ltda. S.R.L. (Molyb), a subsidiary of the Chilean state copper company Codelco, is aimed at the construction and operation of a chemical a...
- Company: Cuprum Resources Chile SpA (Cuprum Resources)
-
Cuprum Resources is a Chilean mining company that is developing the Puquios open pit copper project, in central-northern Coquimbo region (IV). It belonged to Brazilian firm B&A ...
- Company: Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte Ltda. (Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte)
-
Chilean company Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte Ltda. (formerly Xstrata Copper Chile) is a subsidiary of natural resources multinational Glencore, and it operates the Altonorte c...
- Company: Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA (Soletanche Bachy Chile)
-
Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA., subsidiary of the Franch general contractor Soletanche Bachy, is a geotechnical engineering company which advises and develops projects related to s...