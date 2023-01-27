Mexico
News

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 27, 2023
Potable water treatment plants

Mexican anti-corruption NGO MCCI has accused water infrastructure company Regiomontana de Construcción y Servicios (Recsa) of receiving a 1.7bn-peso (US$89mn) contract for a government project without submitting a bid. 

MCCI claimed Ozore was awarded the contract for a water treatment plant that forms part of the 10bn-peso Agua Saludable para La Laguna program in Durango and Coahuila states only nine days after its creation, and after the tender was declared void and the procurement law applied to enable direct awarding. The contract involves a new 6.34m3/s conventional coagulation treatment plant.

The procurement law allows direct awarding after voiding a tender if proposals were not in line with the requirements.

Yet, Recsa participated in the tender before its cancellation, and joined the consortium comprising Ozore-owned Ozone Ecología Equipments and Ingeniería en Procesos de Tratamientos de Agua only later on.

When asked for comment by BNamericas, Recsa referred to a statement CEO Humberto Armenta gave to MCCI. “Ozore is a [special purpose vehicle], created with the sole purpose of managing the contract for the Laguna water treatment plant. Ozone is owned by Ozore (50%) and Recsa (50%). Recsa was founded in 1994 by yours truly when I graduated as a civil engineer.”

According to the investigation, Armenta is close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and even drafted the government’s water infrastructure and management platform during AMLO’s 2018 campaign.

Recsa won several contracts for priority projects such as the 20bn-peso Texcoco lake ecological park (PELT) in Mexico state and the 20bn-peso rehabilitation of the 213km section of the 300km Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor between Veracruz and Oaxaca states.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO

MCCI claims the US$90mn contract for a water treatment plant went to a company with ties to the president under questionable circumstances.

Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year

Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year

They involve the third aqueduct to serve the city of Querétaro and the Tunal II dam in Durango state. 

Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?

Mexico’s 2023 elections: What’s at stake?

Lula seen leading LatAm’s climate financing push

Lula seen leading LatAm’s climate financing push

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

How Mexico's water segment is expected to develop this year

How Mexico's water segment is expected to develop this year

Why desalination doesn't take off in Mexico

Why desalination doesn't take off in Mexico

Spotlight: Israeli firm's US$5.5bn desal project in Mexico

Spotlight: Israeli firm's US$5.5bn desal project in Mexico

Mexico seeks to restore Riviera Maya beach

Mexico seeks to restore Riviera Maya beach

Conagua maintains its commitment to ensure integrated and sustainable water management in San Luis Potosí

Conagua maintains its commitment to ensure integrated and sustainable water management in San Luis Potosí

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Brazil's electricity transmission sector facing a 'good challenge'

Brazil's electricity transmission sector facing a 'good challenge'

Brazil preps tender for public services automation

Brazil preps tender for public services automation

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO

Mexican NGO accuses water infra firm of benefiting from ties to AMLO

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Caribbean ICT watch

Caribbean ICT watch