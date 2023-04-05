Mexico’s gas network operator Cenagas is seeking a partner for the construction of a new 3.6bn-peso (US$200mn) gas pipeline to replace the one that crosses Tamaulipas state capital Reynosa.

Cenagas called for preliminary bids on Wednesday to determine the feasibility of the project, and to update the data the finance ministry (SHCP) already has in its portfolio on an earlier tender published on procurement site Compranet.

The new 56km line will pass outside the urban area amid safety concerns. The current pipeline could lead to an accident at any moment, according to the project’s cost-benefit analysis published by SHCP.

The line will start near the Texas border, where the Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline Company (TETCO) and Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP/Tennessee) meet. It will then connect with the Anzaldúas station in the eastern outskirts of Reynosa and run west to the Medición 19 station, next to the Burgos gas processing complex.

The project's construction involves two interconnections to the TETCO and Tennessee import pipelines, three measurement stations with five skids of three ultrasonic gauge trains, and crossings for water and telecom lines.

“The project will have a lifespan of 30 years, so the evaluation horizon spans from the year 2023 to the year 2055,” Cenagas said in the analysis.

While the budget for the project includes federal funding of 580mn pesos this year, 2.4bn in 2024 and the remainder in 2025, a tender for construction is yet to be launched.

The winner of the preliminary tender will be announced on April 10 and the call's analysis should be ready in 112 days.

Map of the existing pipeline to be replaced in Reynosa / Credit: Cenagas



