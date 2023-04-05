Mexico set to start US$650mn Tijuana viaduct this month
Mexico’s defense ministry (Sedena) is set to kick off construction this month of a 12bn-peso (US$655mn) viaduct that will connect Tijuana’s international airport with the Playas de Tijuana coast in Baja California state.
“They should be working on this issue right now, we have already made some preparations. I would expect that in about three weeks [Sedena] would begin to do the corresponding construction,” infrastructure, communications and transportation (SICT) minister Jorge Nuño Lara told local daily El Sol de Tijuana.
However, there are still 175 plots of land left to expropriate to continue the 10.5km elevated highway, he said.
In February, the government registered the project in its investment portfolio, confirming financing for this year.
According to the documents, 11bn pesos will be allocated to construction in 2023-25, with the rest coming from a customs trust.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said in 2021 that the viaduct would be built by Sedena, which is also in charge of building the Otay Mesa II port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego.
