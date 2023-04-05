Miner Bamin selects consortium to build rail stretch
Brazilian miner Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, selected consortium TCR-10, comprising local firm Tiisa and China's CREC-10, to build 127km stretch 1 of the Oeste Leste rail (FIOL).
"The works will receive an investment of 1.1bn reais (US$216mn) and are expected to be concluded in up to 36 months," according to a state press release, adding that the service order will likely be signed in the next two weeks.
Along with infrastructure improvements, FIOL will help transform mining in the state, as it will connect mines and Ilhéus port. Overall, the 537km rail will serve 20 municipalities. Operations are planned to start in 2027.
Bamin will invest 20bn reais in the state, including in the Pedra de Ferro iron mine in Caetité, another rail and the Porto Sul port terminal complex.
FIOL has capacity to move 60Mt/y of cargo, with 40% of that capacity expected to be used by Bamin to transport Pedra de Ferro output, making the rest available to other mining companies, agribusiness and other segments.
“It is a [logistics] corridor that … will cross the west and the east. The works will have a positive impact both on the generation of jobs during construction, but also on the training of labor for future projects, which will be developed along the railroad,” CEO Eduardo Ledsham said in the release.
Bamin and the federal government signed the FIOL construction contract in September 2021. The concession is valid 35 years and defines a five-year construction period. Overall, the project involves three sections. Bamin won section 1, between Caetité and Ilhéus, while sections 2 and 3 are under evaluation by the federal government.
