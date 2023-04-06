Peru: In 2023, approval will be given to 8 electricity transmission projects
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Minem statement
The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) reported that it has commissioned the Private Investment Promotion Agency (Proinversión) the public tender of eight binding projects for transmission plans for this year, which will be executed in various regions of the country for an investment amount of US$ 953.4 million.
The execution of these works will guarantee the security of the electrical supply and the quality of the service at the national level, allowing all Peruvians to have an efficient and reliable electrical service.
The list of projects for which approval would be awarded in July 2023, is the following: "Interconnection Peru - Ecuador (LT Piura Nueva - Frontera)", for a US$ 217 million investment; “500 Kv Huánuco - Tocache - Celendín - Trujillo, extensions and associated substations”, for US$ 411.5 million; and “500 kV Celendín-Piura, extensions and associated substations”, for US$ 199 million.
Likewise, in August the following will be delivered: “500 kV San José – Yarabamba, extensions and associated substations”, for an investment of US$ 25 million; “220 kV Piura Nueva Colán, extensions and associated substations”, for US$ 35 million; “220 Kv Lambayeque Norte with sectioning of the 220 kV Chiclayo Oeste - La Niña/Felam TL, extensions and associated substations”, for US$ 22 million.
The last two projects are added to the list: "220 kV Belaunde Terry - Tarapoto Norte (2 circuits), extensions and associated substations" and "100 MVA-220/60/23 kV SET MAT Piura Este and associated links", for US $37 million and US$ 6 million, respectively.
It should be noted that the Transmission Plan is the periodic study that identifies, through a centralized analysis, the transmission equipment requirements necessary to maintain or improve the quality, reliability, safety or economy of the National Interconnected Electric System (SEIN) for a non-existent horizon. more than ten years, which considers the various scenarios of the expansion of generation and growth of future demand.
