Brazilians increasingly favor privatizations
Some 45% of respondents to a survey by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo disapproved of privatizations and 38% approved, compared to 20% approval in 2017.
Despite the growing acceptance, the government wants to reduce privatizations.
“There is a clear trend of growing support for privatizations in Brazil, if we look at the medium and long term, which shows that the population understands that the services provided by the State are not the most efficient,” André Pereira Cesar, a political analyst at Hold Consultoria, told BNamericas.
“Despite not being a linear growth, the trend is that support for privatizations continues to grow and exceeds the number of people who are against privatizations, since surveys suggests that younger people are largely in favor of privatizations and the reduction of the State in the economy,” said Cesar.
Yet, the government recently suspended the privatization processes of the postal service (ECT), communication company EBC, data firm Dataprev, heavy machinery company Nuclep, data processing firm Serpro, financial risk insurer ABGF and advanced electronics center Ceitec.
The processes were started by the previous Jair Bolsonaro administration, which also planned to privatize oil firm Petrobras. But the current government scratched the plans and opted for an increase in investments, including in new segments such as renewable energy.
“The discourse against privatizations has always had a lot of appeal among the population, with a narrative that the assets of state-owned companies belong to the people, but in recent years this has lost ground because people have also noticed that posts in many state-owned companies are used by political forces to install their allies,” added Cesar.
What are the main regulatory challenges for Brazil’s green hydrogen market?
Two experts in regulations gave BNamericas their perspectives on the development of the market.
Diesel forecast to hold top spot in Brazil’s transport sector in next decade
Electricity will experience the highest growth rate in the 10-year period, but its share will remain low, researchers say.
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consórcio BM-S-11
-
The BM-S-11 Consortium is a partnership formed by Galp Energia Brasil, SA, Petróleo Brasileiro SA, and Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda. for the execution of the Iracema Norte Field p...
- Company: UTC Engenharia S.A. (UTC Engenharia)
-
UTC Engenharia S.A. is the engineering and industrial services subsidiary of Brazilian group UTC Participações. The firm has been involved in the development of projects in area...
- Company: Boskalis do Brasil Dragagem e Serviços Maritímos Ltda. (Boskalis do Brasil)
-
Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a global service provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and ...
- Company: Inpasa Agroindustrial S.A. (Inpasa Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Ocyan Drilling
- Company: Grupo Novonor (Novonor)
-
Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
- Company: Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A. (AG Concessões)
-
Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez Concessões is a subsidiary of Andrade Gutierrez Group, one of the country's premier industrial groups. The company is responsible for investments and ...
- Company: Tractebel Engineering Ltda. (Brasil) (Tractebel Engineering Brasil)
-
Tractebel Engineering Ltda.; founded as TAMS do Brasil Engenheiros Consultores in 1965, and renamed Leme Engenharia in 1977; is a Brazilian engineering consulting firm focused o...