Trinidad and Tobago
Snapshot: Trinidad and Tobago upstream metrics

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 06, 2023
Deepwater Shallow waters Offshore Natural Gas Statistics Crude oil Subsea Upstream Company Onshore Location
Snapshot: Trinidad and Tobago upstream metrics

Just released data from Trinidad and Tobago’s energy ministry reveals mixed production results for natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons in the country.

Average gas output in 2022 rose 4% to 2.69Bf3/d (billion cubic feet), crude was flat at 52,041b/d (52,150b/d in 2021) and condensate slid 17% to 6,395b/d.

Among the drivers leveraging the gas uptick would be first gas from BP’s Cassia C development (pictured), Touchstone Exploration’s Coho facility and DeNovo Energy’s Zandolie field.

Future gas prospects include BP’s Cypre project and Shell’s Manatee project, and in the near term, Touchstone’s Cascadura facility.

Liquids production is due to receive a boost from recent fiscal changes, which some attribute in part to the 16 proposals submitted by eight companies for eight of the 11 blocks on offer in the government’s onshore licensing round.

A competitive bid round for shallow water acreage is also in the pipeline.

TOP PRODUCERS

State-owned Heritage Petroleum was the top crude and condensate producer in 2022 with 17,381b/d (offshore) and 10,032b/d (onshore), followed by Perenco (8,820b/d).

This year, Heritage plans to spud 10 onshore wells and five wells in the Soldado offshore field.

The principal gas contributors were BP (1.25Bf3/d) and Shell (661Mf3/d).

FIELD ACTIVITY

The latest ministry numbers also show that the number of rig days in 2022 reached 1,044 compared with 1,116 the previous year.

Drilled depth totaled 249,958ft last year versus 198,162ft in 2021.

And in 2022, 35 wells were started and 23 were completed, compared with 20 each a year earlier.

NGC signs energy efficiency MOU with TCL

Energy Chamber welcomes the restructuring of Atlantic by shareholders

