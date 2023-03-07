Communication Ande

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The President of the Republic, Don Mario Abdo Benítez and Ing. Félix Sosa, president of ANDE, accompanied by the Director of Itaipu Binacional, Manuel María Cáceres, national and local authorities, as well as executives and officials of ANDE, participated in the date, Tuesday, March 07, 2023, of the putting in operation of the first Bank of Power Transformers at the Yguazú 500 kV Substation and subsequent tour of verification of the progress of the works.

The construction and interconnection of the 500 kV Yguazú Substation is considered one of the strategic works of the National Government, whose objective is to prepare the electrical infrastructure necessary for Paraguay to have 100% of the energy it deserves from the Itaipu Hydroelectric Power Plant. The availability of clean and renewable energy is a fundamental factor for the establishment of industries and companies that are a source of employment and labour, and therefore, favors the economic growth and social development of Paraguay.

With the commissioning of the first 500/220 kV Power Transformer Bank of 600 MVA and its various components such as the 500 kV bar at the Yguazú Substation, as well as the energization, last February 26 of the current, of the first terna of the Transmission Line at 500 kV with a capacity of 2,215 MW, equivalent to the generation of three turbines of Itaipu Binacional, thus taking a major step towards National Energy Sovereignty from Itaipu Binacional.

The aforementioned project contemplates the construction of the Yguazú Substation at 500/220/23 kV with the assembly of two banks of 500/220/23 kV power autotransformers of 600 MVA power each, one 220/23 kV power transformer of 80 MVA, all 500 kV and 220 kV maneuvering and metering equipment, the construction of the 23 kV Control House and Cell Room, besides all the protection, metering, control, communication and ancillary services equipment necessary for the proper operation of all facilities, in addition to the interconnection between the Itaipu Right Bank Substation and the Yguazú Substation, with the construction of the 500 kV Transmission Line, double ternary, of a length of approximately 50 km, as well as the adequacies of the Existing 220 kV lines in their path.

The construction of the Yguazú Substation was awarded to the Siemens Rieder Yguazú 500 kV Consortium and the interconnection of the same ( LT 500 kV double ternary) to the company CIE SA, through the International Public Tender No. 1542/2019 "Construction and Interconnection Project of the Yguazú Substation 500 kV", under the strict supervision of ANDE technicians, through a total investment of $ 103 million, was financed through funds from the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) Loan and a component of ANDE's own funds.

