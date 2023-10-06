The energy tenders Brazil will hold in H2
Bnamericas Published: Friday, October 06, 2023
Geological mapping / Surveys Shallow waters Transmission System Operator Hydro Dam Crude oil Natural Gas Regulator Electric Power Distributor Transmission Lines Upstream Company Onshore Wind Mini Hydro Electric Power Producer Fossil fuels Biomass Tenders Exploration / Drilling Fuel oils Bunker oil/Diesel oil Onshore Run of the river Photovoltaic Combined cycle Thermo Conventionals Coal Generation Deepwater Natural Gas Generation
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.