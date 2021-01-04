2020 a good year for Brazilian O&G exploration, with 12 new fields added
Brazil ended 2020 with 12 new onshore fields declared commercial, according to data from local watchdog ANP.
Five of the assets are located in the Recôncavo basin: Itaparica and Paramirim do Vencimento, which are operated by Newo Óleo e Gás; Vale do Quiricó (Energizzi Energias do Brasil); Araçás Leste (Guindastes Brasil Óleo e Gás); and Cardeal do Nordeste Leste (Imetame Energia).
The Espírito Santo and Potiguar basins each saw three new fields registered in 2020. In the Espírito Santo basin: Suindara, operated by BGM Petróleo e Gás; Rio Mariricu (Ubuntu Engenharia e Serviços); and Garça Branca (Petromais Exploração e Produção); and in Potiguar Urutau (Ubuntu); Iraúna (Imetame); and Campainha Azul (Imetame).
The other field which was declared commercially operable last year was São João in the Barreirinhas basin. The asset is operated by Oeste de Canoas Petróleo e Gás.
A field is declared commercial by ANP on approval of the asset’s final discovery evaluation report, presenting all exploration activities conducted and the results and conclusions. Following the green light from the regulator, the operator must create a plan to develop the oil and gas reservoirs.
The number of declarations of commerciality registered in 2020 was the highest since 2014, when 14 were reported, and was some three times more than the four registered in 2019 (Bacalhau Norte and Bacalhau, operated by Equinor, Gavião Carijó, of Eneva, and Iraí, of Petroborn Óleo e Gás.
However, last year was the first since 2016 when no offshore projects were declared commercial.
The absence of Petrobras from the 2020 list could be considered a reflection of the oil company’s focus on production developments in the Santos basin pre-salt. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized companies that have acquired areas through the Brazilian federal firm’s divestments and ANP’s open acreage program have increased their share of the country’s exploration and production segment.
NOVEMBER OUTPUT
Domestic oil and gas production totalled 3.550Mboe/d (million barrels of equivalent oil per day), with 2.755Mb/d of oil and 126Mm3/d of natural gas, the ANP reported on Monday.
Oil production was down 4.1% from the previous month and 10.9% lower than in November 2019. Natural gas output was down 2.8% compared with October and 7.5% year-on-year.
According to the regulator, the drop in output during November was mostly due to interruptions in operations on platforms in the Búzios, Tupi and Atlanta fields in the Santos basin, as well as the Albacora field in the Campos basin.
Atlanta is operated by Enauta and its production was halted in November due to failures in the oil heating system of FPSO Petrojarl I. The other three assets are operated by Petrobras.
