Brazil’s economy ministry (ME) announced the suspension of the import tax on ethanol on Monday, with the aim being to contain the hike in fuel prices and, as a consequence, high domestic inflation.

In the South American country, most cars are flex fuel, that is, able to use either gasoline or hydrated ethanol. There is also a mandatory mix of 25-27% anhydrous ethanol in gasoline.

According to the government, the measure will make the price of gasoline at the pump drop by up to 0.2 reais (US$0.041) per liter, cancelling out the effects of the last increase.

But Beatriz Pupo, senior biofuels analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, thinks the measure will have no effect in practice because imported ethanol has no appeal at the moment.

“The arbitrage window remains closed even with the zero ethanol import tariff, at over 300 reais/m³ in the spot market,” she told BNamericas.

The arbitrage window is the period when there is a negotiation margin to bring in an imported product considering local market prices.

The main seller of ethanol to Brazil is the US, which accounted for 60% of the total volume of ethanol entering Brazil in 2021, followed by Paraguay (40%).

“Our price projections remain unchanged despite the zero tariff, as we don't see the arbitrage opening or the need to import product to ensure domestic supply,” Pupo added, highlighting that anhydrous inventories are at high levels.

S&P Global's forecast for total ethanol production for the 2022-23 campaign in the center-south region – the country’s main producer – was adjusted to 29.3Bl, which would be a 6% year-on-year increase.

The output is likely to remain focused on anhydrous ethanol to meet the mandatory blend, resulting in an estimated volume of 11.8Bl, a new record.

Under current assumptions, the import estimates by S&P Global total less than 300Ml for 2022, tracking the higher supply availability expected for the next crop.

In Pupo’s view, there would be no need for the suspension of the tax if we think only from the viewpoint of supply and demand fundamentals, given the high level of stocks at the moment and the expectation of a campaign with higher ethanol production in 2022-23.

“What could change this dynamic would be a change in production strategy by the mills: if hydrous consumption recovers more aggressively, the plants could focus more on producing hydrous, which could then mean a loss of part of this anhydrous volume, and therefore justify occasional imports,” she said.

Domestic sugar-alcohol producers association Unica declined to comment on the matter when contacted by BNamericas.