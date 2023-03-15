Ecuador set to sign pre-feasibility study contracts for 5 highways
The Ministry of Transport and Public Works ( MTOP ) de Ecuador plans to contract the pre-feasibility studies of five highways until April, whose contracts will be signed until August 2024.
Ecuador's transport and public works ministry (MTOP) plans to sign the contracts to enable pre-feasibility studies to go ahead for five important highways over the next couple of months to allow the construction contracts to be signed in 2024.
The studies are set to be carried out for the Quito-Guayaquil, Guayaquil-Cuenca, Manta-Quevedo, Montecristi-La Cadena and Guayaquil south viaduct roads, all of which are considered priority road projects by the government.
President Guillermo Lasso wants construction of the highways to begin before the end of his term in August 2025.
These projects are part of the government's project portfolio, which is aimed at increasing private sector participation in the road network from 17% to 40% by 2025, transport and public works minister Darío Herrera told BNamericas last December.
According to information from the communication secretariat, the companies that will be responsible for the studies are Korean Expressway Corporation (KEC), Grupo Puentes and Canadian Commercial Corporation.
GUAYAQUIL-QUITO HIGHWAY
It is estimated that the construction of the six-lane highway could require more than US$1bn, but no definitive figures have yet been calculated.
Pre-feasibility studies will be carried out by KEC and the construction contract for the work would then be signed in August 2024, according to the official schedule.
GUAYAQUIL-CUENCA HIGHWAY
Pre-feasibility studies for this road will also be carried out by KEC, with the signing of the construction contract penciled in for August 2024.
The preliminary estimate is that the road will require investments of around US$800mn.
GUAYAQUIL SOUTH VIADUCT
The project, estimated to cost approximately US$1bn, includes the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a four-lane highway to improve access to the important city of Guayaquil, and particularly its port facilities.
Pre-feasibility studies will be carried out by Canadian Commercial Corporation and the government expects the construction contract to be signed in March next year.
VIA MONTECRISTI-LA CADENA
Involving an estimated investment of US$64mn, the project includes the design, financing, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of the road corridor to relieve congestion and reduce travel times between the coastal provinces of Manabí and Guayas.
The pre-feasibility studies will be carried out by Grupo Puentes and the construction contract is tentatively scheduled for March 2024.
VIA MANTA-QUEVEDO
The pre-feasibility studies for this road will be carried out by Grupo Puentes and the construction contract is currently expected to take place in June 2024.
The project involves building a highway between Manta, in Manabí province, and Quevedo, in Los Ríos province, which is estimated to require around US$86mn.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Ecuador)
Ecuador awards US$42mn highway contract
Ecuador plans to put out to tender the US$204mn Loja-Catamayo highway in the second half of the year, and in 2023 the US$347mn Montecristi-La Caden...
Ecuador betting on concessions and PPPs to close infrastructure deficit
Ecuador has in its portfolio more than 14 roads due to be under concession by 2025. Between 2022 and 2023, projects for around US$6bn are expected ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Magdalena Canal Dredging
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Siguaney cement plant modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Chacalluta airport expansion and improvement (Second Concession)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: San Miguelito Cable Car (Metrocable)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Renovation of the Rafael Hernández international airport in Aguadilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: BR-101 highway widening (ES/BA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Soberanía highway (La Lejía - Saravena)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: San Cristóbal aerial cable (La Victoria - Juan Rey Branch)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: San José - San Carlos highway completion (Highway to San Carlos)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Longitudinal de la Sierra stretch 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Ecuador)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Constructora Fopeca S.A. (Constructora Fopeca)
-
Constructora Fopeca S.A. (Fopeca), based in Quito, is aimed at the construction of highways, streets and other roads in Ecuador. In 2017 Fopeca works in the reconstruction of th...
- Company: Pileggi Construcciones C. Ltda. (Pileggi Construcciones)
-
Uruguayan construction company Pileggi Construcciones C. Ltda. provides construction services for civil engineering projects, electric power systems infrastructure, and construc...
- Company: Constructora Villacreces Andrade S.A. (CVA Ecuador)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Techint Ecuador
-
Techint Compañía Técnica Internacional S.A.C.I. (Techint Ecuador) has been involved in engineering, construction and financing projects serving the oil, mining and power industr...
- Company: Schlumberger Ecuador
-
Schlumberger Ecuador is an extension of Schlumberger Ltd. and began operating in 1934 with the first electric log in Ancon field, Santa Elena, Ecuador. Currently, Schlumberger, ...
- Company: Compañía Verdú S.A. (Compañía Verdú)
-
Company Verdú S.A. is an Ecuadorian construction company controlled by businessmen José and Jorge Verdú Cano. It is dedicated to the execution of civil engineering works, especi...
- Company: Consorcio Nobis
-
Consorcio Nobis (Nobis), founded in 1997, is an Ecuadorian group based in Guayaquil formed by companies of the agro-industrial, industrial, real estate, commercial, touristic an...
- Company: ILF Consulting Engineers AG Switzerland – Branch Ecuador (ILF Consulting Engineers)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Hidalgo e Hidalgo S.A. (HeH Constructores)
-
Ecuadorian firm Hidalgo e Hidalgo (HeH) is engaged in the construction and infrastructure management industry, specializing in roadways, bridges, ports, sanitation, electrificat...