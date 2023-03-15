The Ministry of Transport and Public Works ( MTOP ) de Ecuador plans to contract the pre-feasibility studies of five highways until April, whose contracts will be signed until August 2024.

Ecuador's transport and public works ministry (MTOP) plans to sign the contracts to enable pre-feasibility studies to go ahead for five important highways over the next couple of months to allow the construction contracts to be signed in 2024.

The studies are set to be carried out for the Quito-Guayaquil, Guayaquil-Cuenca, Manta-Quevedo, Montecristi-La Cadena and Guayaquil south viaduct roads, all of which are considered priority road projects by the government.

President Guillermo Lasso wants construction of the highways to begin before the end of his term in August 2025.

These projects are part of the government's project portfolio, which is aimed at increasing private sector participation in the road network from 17% to 40% by 2025, transport and public works minister Darío Herrera told BNamericas last December.

According to information from the communication secretariat, the companies that will be responsible for the studies are Korean Expressway Corporation (KEC), Grupo Puentes and Canadian Commercial Corporation.

GUAYAQUIL-QUITO HIGHWAY

It is estimated that the construction of the six-lane highway could require more than US$1bn, but no definitive figures have yet been calculated.

Pre-feasibility studies will be carried out by KEC and the construction contract for the work would then be signed in August 2024, according to the official schedule.

GUAYAQUIL-CUENCA HIGHWAY

Pre-feasibility studies for this road will also be carried out by KEC, with the signing of the construction contract penciled in for August 2024.

The preliminary estimate is that the road will require investments of around US$800mn.

GUAYAQUIL SOUTH VIADUCT

The project, estimated to cost approximately US$1bn, includes the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a four-lane highway to improve access to the important city of Guayaquil, and particularly its port facilities.

Pre-feasibility studies will be carried out by Canadian Commercial Corporation and the government expects the construction contract to be signed in March next year.

VIA MONTECRISTI-LA CADENA

Involving an estimated investment of US$64mn, the project includes the design, financing, rehabilitation, operation and maintenance of the road corridor to relieve congestion and reduce travel times between the coastal provinces of Manabí and Guayas.

The pre-feasibility studies will be carried out by Grupo Puentes and the construction contract is tentatively scheduled for March 2024.

VIA MANTA-QUEVEDO

The pre-feasibility studies for this road will be carried out by Grupo Puentes and the construction contract is currently expected to take place in June 2024.

The project involves building a highway between Manta, in Manabí province, and Quevedo, in Los Ríos province, which is estimated to require around US$86mn.