Mexico
Feature

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 21, 2022
Public Investment
Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

Funds from Mexico’s approved 2023 infrastructure budget expected to go to priority projects like the Maya train, for which most contracts have already been awarded, will have a domino effect on the private sector. 

“This resource for basic infrastructure around public investment would, in turn, be causing a multiplier effect on private investment, particularly in gross fixed investment in the construction sector,” José Ignacio Martínez (pictured), head of Mexican think tank Lacen, told BNamericas.

“This could generate an immediate spillover of employment as the construction sector generates jobs immediately when the investment is made and this would be rebounding the construction industry,” he said.

In its 2023 spending budget, the government proposed allocating 766bn pesos (US$39.7bn) to investment programs and projects, a 23% bump from what was approved in 2022. 

Of this total, 143bn pesos are earmarked for the 200bn-peso Maya train, compared to 63bn pesos that were approved for this year after changes. And 43% of the approved amount for next year will go to stretches five, six and seven which are being built by defense ministry Sedena. 

The lower house approved the budget proposal on November 8.

The construction sector has still not recovered from the pandemic slump. In August, the sector registered production of almost 24bn pesos, an annual decline of 0.1%, according to statistics agency Inegi’s latest survey among construction companies.

But the new budget also hides an election strategy, Martínez said. Elections are slated for Mexico state and Coahuila next year and presidential elections will take place in 2024. 

“The budget granted to public investment represents 25% of what will be exercised in general in 2023. It will be invested in 79 new regional projects that will mainly benefit states [where the opposition is governing],” he said. 

“The government is trying to make huge investments in infrastructure, mainly in these states where [the opposition] governs,” Martínez said.

ALSO READ: Mexican construction prices up for 21 consecutive months

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Mexico)

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

José Ignacio Martínez, head of Mexican think tank Lacen, tells BNamericas that public investments will spur private ones.

Mexico-focused miners cite govt ignorance and red tape as factors hindering progress

Mexico-focused miners cite govt ignorance and red tape as factors hindering progress

Representatives of Starcore International, Vizsla Silver and Grupo Minero Diflor bemoan the procedures involved to obtain permits.

Mexico exploration companies focus on project market amid concessions freeze

Mexico exploration companies focus on project market amid concessions freeze

Why Mexico's mining sector faces a gloomy future

Why Mexico's mining sector faces a gloomy future

Mexico will announce at COP27 the increase in its climate ambitions

Mexico will announce at COP27 the increase in its climate ambitions

'Lithium must have a fixed price and be considered a commodity'

'Lithium must have a fixed price and be considered a commodity'

Mexico moves ahead with USMCA dispute negotiations under new leadership

Mexico moves ahead with USMCA dispute negotiations under new leadership

High interest rates to keep pressuring LatAm construction firms

High interest rates to keep pressuring LatAm construction firms

EU eyes Latin American minerals to offset China's dominance

EU eyes Latin American minerals to offset China's dominance

Spotlight: The progress at 2 Mexico-US border projects

Spotlight: The progress at 2 Mexico-US border projects

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Schoroeder Construções
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Cia. Brasileira de Máquina  (CBMAQ)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Infinity Rental
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: WPX Locações S.A.  (WPX Locações)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: JH Locações Ltda.  (JH Locações)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Waste management in Peru's construction industry – a niche with room to build

Waste management in Peru's construction industry – a niche with room to build

Peru lawmakers lobby for greater public engagement in energy sector

Peru lawmakers lobby for greater public engagement in energy sector

A win-win solution for Chile’s power grid and sustainable fuels producers?

A win-win solution for Chile’s power grid and sustainable fuels producers?

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

Colombia's Celsia eyes green bonds to fund renewables expansion

Colombia's Celsia eyes green bonds to fund renewables expansion