Peru
Press Release

American Lithium Significantly Extends Falchani Lithium Mineralization with Ongoing Drilling - Latest Results up to 5,025 ppm Lithium and 8,290 ppm Cesium

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, August 24, 2023
Lithium Carbonate Lithium Hydroxide Exploration / Drilling Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address