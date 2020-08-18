Spudding in Argentina remained sluggish in July as the country reported only 12 rigs were active at the end of the month, a sharp fall compared with pre-pandemic levels.

During February, 62 rigs were active in the country, already an unusually low number compared with 2019 levels, which at times saw over 80 rigs active in Argentina.

Of the 12 rigs active at end-July, seven were in the Neuquina basin, which hosts most of the Vaca Muerta unconventional formation, and five in Golfo San Jorge, the country’s most productive source of conventional oil.

As BNamericas reported previously, two of the rigs belong to Shell Argentina, which is considering activating an additional rig in the coming months. According to local reports, seven of them are working for Pan American Energy (PAE) and one each for Exxonmobil and CGC.

The country saw 19 workover rigs active at the end of July, 13 of them belonging to Pan American Energy, and one each to YPF, Vista Oil and Tecpetrol. In February, Argentina had 115 active workover rigs.

Activity has been slow to recover in Argentina since it was halted almost completely in March and April after the government enacted a strict nationwide lockdown. While production was allowed to continue, drilling and completion were initially deemed non-essential.

This dip was further compounded by deteriorating business conditions, including the international oil price crash and a slump in local demand for fuels that at the worst point of the crisis surpassed 50%. Companies quickly moved to reduce activity to a minimum and cut costs wherever possible.

The slump, including the decision made by several firms to temporarily shut down active wells, has had a significant impact on hydrocarbons production in recent months. In June, oil production fell 4.8% compared with the same month 2019, while gas output dropped 10%, reversing an upward momentum that lasted until the pandemic.

In an unprecedented change, unconventional gas production, which for months had propelled Argentina’s total output and offset a decline in conventionals, fell by 10.7%. The trend has been so stark it prompted the government to design a new tender program with fiscal incentives to ensure the country will have enough supply next year.

The program will put out to tender contracts to supply 70Mm3/d (million cubic meters a day) of demand – coming from natural gas distributors and power generators – for four years, with prices being adjusted seasonally. The government has said it plans to officially unveil the program this month to conduct the tender in September.

In oil, energy ministry authorities decided to freeze the internal price of crude oil at US$45/b, although the measure has failed to have the impact expected. The actual average sale price of Argentina’s Medanito light crude reached US$42/b in June, while refining companies, which include Argentina’s biggest crude oil producers YPF and PAE, have said that with frozen fuel prices the inflated price they must pay for crude has eroded their margins.

YPF’s dwindling fuel business, affected by low prices and weak demand, led the NOC to lose US$85bn pesos (US$1.16bn) in Q2. Last week, CEO Sergio Affronti said higher prices at the pump were the key to allow the company to revive its upstream activity.

“Fuel prices need an adjustment so we can increase our cash flow generation. This is what we need to increase our capex, which is critical to reverse a trend of declining production,” Affronti told investors during the company’s Q2 conference call.

President Alberto Fernández has said on several occasions his administration is considering a fuel price increase, and finance minister Martín Guzmán was reported as meeting with YPF executives to discuss a price increase.

However, the talks ultimately came to nothing as the government reportedly was worried about citizen pushback. It is unclear whether the administration will allow fuel price increases, which have been frozen since the end of 2019, in the coming months.