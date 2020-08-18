Argentine hydrocarbons activity remains sluggish
Spudding in Argentina remained sluggish in July as the country reported only 12 rigs were active at the end of the month, a sharp fall compared with pre-pandemic levels.
During February, 62 rigs were active in the country, already an unusually low number compared with 2019 levels, which at times saw over 80 rigs active in Argentina.
Of the 12 rigs active at end-July, seven were in the Neuquina basin, which hosts most of the Vaca Muerta unconventional formation, and five in Golfo San Jorge, the country’s most productive source of conventional oil.
As BNamericas reported previously, two of the rigs belong to Shell Argentina, which is considering activating an additional rig in the coming months. According to local reports, seven of them are working for Pan American Energy (PAE) and one each for Exxonmobil and CGC.
The country saw 19 workover rigs active at the end of July, 13 of them belonging to Pan American Energy, and one each to YPF, Vista Oil and Tecpetrol. In February, Argentina had 115 active workover rigs.
Activity has been slow to recover in Argentina since it was halted almost completely in March and April after the government enacted a strict nationwide lockdown. While production was allowed to continue, drilling and completion were initially deemed non-essential.
This dip was further compounded by deteriorating business conditions, including the international oil price crash and a slump in local demand for fuels that at the worst point of the crisis surpassed 50%. Companies quickly moved to reduce activity to a minimum and cut costs wherever possible.
The slump, including the decision made by several firms to temporarily shut down active wells, has had a significant impact on hydrocarbons production in recent months. In June, oil production fell 4.8% compared with the same month 2019, while gas output dropped 10%, reversing an upward momentum that lasted until the pandemic.
In an unprecedented change, unconventional gas production, which for months had propelled Argentina’s total output and offset a decline in conventionals, fell by 10.7%. The trend has been so stark it prompted the government to design a new tender program with fiscal incentives to ensure the country will have enough supply next year.
The program will put out to tender contracts to supply 70Mm3/d (million cubic meters a day) of demand – coming from natural gas distributors and power generators – for four years, with prices being adjusted seasonally. The government has said it plans to officially unveil the program this month to conduct the tender in September.
In oil, energy ministry authorities decided to freeze the internal price of crude oil at US$45/b, although the measure has failed to have the impact expected. The actual average sale price of Argentina’s Medanito light crude reached US$42/b in June, while refining companies, which include Argentina’s biggest crude oil producers YPF and PAE, have said that with frozen fuel prices the inflated price they must pay for crude has eroded their margins.
YPF’s dwindling fuel business, affected by low prices and weak demand, led the NOC to lose US$85bn pesos (US$1.16bn) in Q2. Last week, CEO Sergio Affronti said higher prices at the pump were the key to allow the company to revive its upstream activity.
“Fuel prices need an adjustment so we can increase our cash flow generation. This is what we need to increase our capex, which is critical to reverse a trend of declining production,” Affronti told investors during the company’s Q2 conference call.
President Alberto Fernández has said on several occasions his administration is considering a fuel price increase, and finance minister Martín Guzmán was reported as meeting with YPF executives to discuss a price increase.
However, the talks ultimately came to nothing as the government reportedly was worried about citizen pushback. It is unclear whether the administration will allow fuel price increases, which have been frozen since the end of 2019, in the coming months.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Argentina must fix domestic market to boost exports – think tank
According to a local think tank, the Vaca Muerta project as a whole should be reconsidered and its full potential will not be unlocked until Argent...
Energy: The week in review
BNamericas presents an overview of the most important energy stories of the week.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block Río Barrancas Centro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Fénix field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block Aguada Pichana
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Bajo del Choique-La Invernada
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block Bajada del Palo Oeste
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Saturno to San Nicolás gas pipeline (Salliqueló-San Nicolás)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Neuquén-San Nicolás gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Tratayén-Saturno natural gas pipeline (Tratayén-Salliqueló)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block Yerba Buena
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Block Taquimilán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas (ENARGAS)
-
Argentina's national gas regulator Enargas oversees, inspects and dictates regulations in regard to security, environmental protection, technical and commercial procedures, and ...
- Company: Grupo Pluspetrol (Pluspetrol)
-
Founded in 1977, Argentine oil firm Pluspetrol S.A. is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, particularly of unconventional resources. In Latin America, Plus...
- Company: Schlumberger Argentina S.A. (Schlumberger Argentina)
-
Schlumberger Argentina, S.A. has operated since 1934 when Schlumberger Ltd. was in its early stages of establishment. Schlumberger Argentina offers services for oil and gas expl...
- Company: Compañía General de Combustibles S.A. (CGC)
-
Argentina-based Compañía General de Combustibles S.A. (CGC) is engaged in hydrocarbons exploration and production, as well as gas distribution within Argentina and towards Chile...
- Company: Consorcio Shell - Equinor
- Company: Empresa de Distribución Troncal de Cuyo S.A. (Distrocuyo)
-
Argentine transmission company Distrocuyo S.A. provides turnkey solutions and was established in 1995. Distrocuyo's services for the power and telecom industries include feasibi...
- Company: Pan American Energy LLC (Pan American Energy)
-
Argentine firm Pan American Energy LLC (PAE) is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which holds hydrocarbon reserves in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. The company ...