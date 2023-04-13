Argentina published 42 oil and gasoline export authorization requests in March, up from 24 in February.

Drillers, chiefly in the Neuquén basin, are ramping up production, with appetites sharpened by attractive prices on the export market, geopolitical shifts and midstream investment underway to support exports via the Atlantic and a duct to Chile.

The Argentina-Chile link, being recommissioned, is due to enter service this half.

The bulk of requests correspond to roughly 30-day periods in April-May, according to data published by the federal energy department.

Pan American Energy filed the biggest single request, for 167,000m3 of Escalante crude from the Golfo San Jorge basin from May 1-June 5.

Requests from 25 companies were published in March, up from 18 in February. Together, the companies sought authorization last month to ship 936,881m3, compared with 722,385m3 in February.

Argentina exports crude and liquid fuels but, on account of domestic refinery capacity, typically imports some grades of gasoline and diesel to meet local demand.

Oil production climbed 1.7% month-on-month and 12.0% year-on-year in February to 101,300m3/d, according to a report from the General Mosconi energy institute think tank.

OIL AND GASOLINE EXPORT REQUESTS PUBLISHED IN MARCH

Pampa Energía: One request for 10,000m3

GyP: One request for 3,000m3

Petronas: Two requests, for a total of 93,000m3

Pluspetrol: One request for 50,000m3

Roch: Three requests, for a total of 4,784m3

CGC Energía: One request for 70,000m3

Secra: Three requests, for a total of 942m3

Petrolera El Trébol: Two requests, for a total of 2,975m3

Crown Point Energía: Three requests, for a total of 6,079m3

Desarrollos Petrolero y Ganadero: Three requests, for a total of 2,721m3

ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina: One request for 30,000m3

Petrolera Aconcagua Energía: One request for 20,000m3

Tecpetrol: Three requests, for a total of 65,000m3

Compañia de Hidrocarburo no Convencional: One request for 100,000m3

Capex: One request for 60,000m3

Equinor Argentina: Two requests, for a total of 30,000m3

Vista Energy: One request for 90,000m3

Compañía General de Combustibles: One request for 41,000m3

Oilstone Energía: Two requests, for a total of 11,000m3

Pan American Energy: Two requests, for a total of 192,000m3

Total Austral: One request for 10,000m3

YPF: One request for 11,400m3

Wintershall: One request for 20,000m3

Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia: One request for 8,000m3

Refinería del Norte: One request for 5,000m3