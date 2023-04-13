Argentine oil, gasoline export requests grow in March
Argentina published 42 oil and gasoline export authorization requests in March, up from 24 in February.
Drillers, chiefly in the Neuquén basin, are ramping up production, with appetites sharpened by attractive prices on the export market, geopolitical shifts and midstream investment underway to support exports via the Atlantic and a duct to Chile.
The Argentina-Chile link, being recommissioned, is due to enter service this half.
The bulk of requests correspond to roughly 30-day periods in April-May, according to data published by the federal energy department.
Pan American Energy filed the biggest single request, for 167,000m3 of Escalante crude from the Golfo San Jorge basin from May 1-June 5.
Requests from 25 companies were published in March, up from 18 in February. Together, the companies sought authorization last month to ship 936,881m3, compared with 722,385m3 in February.
Argentina exports crude and liquid fuels but, on account of domestic refinery capacity, typically imports some grades of gasoline and diesel to meet local demand.
Oil production climbed 1.7% month-on-month and 12.0% year-on-year in February to 101,300m3/d, according to a report from the General Mosconi energy institute think tank.
OIL AND GASOLINE EXPORT REQUESTS PUBLISHED IN MARCH
Pampa Energía: One request for 10,000m3
GyP: One request for 3,000m3
Petronas: Two requests, for a total of 93,000m3
Pluspetrol: One request for 50,000m3
Roch: Three requests, for a total of 4,784m3
CGC Energía: One request for 70,000m3
Secra: Three requests, for a total of 942m3
Petrolera El Trébol: Two requests, for a total of 2,975m3
Crown Point Energía: Three requests, for a total of 6,079m3
Desarrollos Petrolero y Ganadero: Three requests, for a total of 2,721m3
ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina: One request for 30,000m3
Petrolera Aconcagua Energía: One request for 20,000m3
Tecpetrol: Three requests, for a total of 65,000m3
Compañia de Hidrocarburo no Convencional: One request for 100,000m3
Capex: One request for 60,000m3
Equinor Argentina: Two requests, for a total of 30,000m3
Vista Energy: One request for 90,000m3
Compañía General de Combustibles: One request for 41,000m3
Oilstone Energía: Two requests, for a total of 11,000m3
Pan American Energy: Two requests, for a total of 192,000m3
Total Austral: One request for 10,000m3
YPF: One request for 11,400m3
Wintershall: One request for 20,000m3
Petroquímica Comodoro Rivadavia: One request for 8,000m3
Refinería del Norte: One request for 5,000m3
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Snapshot: Top 10 oil blocks in Argentina’s Neuquén basin
Neuquén basin growth forecasts hinge chiefly on the expansion of dispatch infrastructure, which is currently strained.
Argentina watch: Distributed generation bill, YPF Luz capacity target, hydrogen opportunities
A roundup of electric power news from Argentina.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Loma El Divisadero Area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block CN-V
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Boleadero area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Neuquén – Puerto Rosales oil pipeline (Duplicar project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: GNEA natural gas transport project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Expansion of gas conditioning plant in Tratayén
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Oil storage and export terminal in Bahía Blanca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Productive Gas Pipeline, Stage II (Patquía - Chilecito)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Medanito Sur field
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Vaca Muerta Sur oil pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: YPF Tecnología S.A. (Y-TEC)
-
YPF Technology S.A. (Y-TEC) is an Argentine company controlled by state company YPF S.A., with 51%, and the National Council of Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET), with...
- Company: Karpa S.A. (Karpa Ingeniería)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: San Antonio Internacional
- Company: Capetrol S.A. (Capetrol)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Suring Ingeniería del Sur S.A. (Suring Ingeniería del Sur)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Termap S.A (Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas)
-
Terminales Marítimas Patagónicas S.A. (Termap) is an Argentine company engaged in the reception of crude oil from deposits in the San Jorge basin. Incorporated in 1994, the comp...
- Company: GeoPark Argentina Ltd. (GeoPark Argentina)
-
GeoPark Argentina Ltd., the local subsidiary of Latin American junior GeoPark Ltd., is an oil and gas explorer and operator with assets in Argentina. In 2014, a consortium made ...