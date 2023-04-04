Arrow confirms 90ft of net oil pay in Colombia
Arrow Exploration has confirmed the presence of six hydrocarbon bearing intervals while drilling its Río Cravo Este-5 development well in Colombia.
The Canadian company identified 90ft of net pay while drilling the well to a total depth of 10,200ft, according to an Arrow statement on Monday.
CEO Marshall Abbott said the well was drilled under budget and on time.
"The net pay encountered in RCE-5 is one of the largest to date in the RCE field," he said. "We now have six wells drilled into the RCE structure and a very good understanding of the distribution of the various oil-bearing reservoirs we have encountered."
The well is on track to begin production within days, he added. The rig will then be moved to the Carrizales Norte-1 well, which is expected to be drilled in early May.
The Río Cravo oilfield forms part of the Tapir block in the Llanos basin, eastern Colombia.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Colombian oil chamber forecasts rig decline amid political risk
Overall active rigs fell from a 2022 peak of 156 in September to 154 in October, 59 of which were for drilling and 95 for workovers.
Using LatAm’s ‘unloved’ power grid electrons in green ammonia production
BNamericas talks with Joel Moser, CEO of US-headquartered energy transition project developer First Ammonia, about developments in Latin America an...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: VMM block 12
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: VIM Block 15
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: URIBANT block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Block TURPIAL
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: SSJN block 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: SIRIRI block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: POINTER block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: PERDICES block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: Bloque OMBU
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: NASHIRA block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Petrobras Colombia Limited (Petrobras Colombia)
-
Petrobras Colombia Limited (Petrobras Colombia) is a company owned by Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras), which is aimed at the distribution of fuel and lubricants in 113 serv...
- Company: Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar)
-
Refinería de Cartagena S.A. (Reficar) is a Colombian firm owned by Andean Chemicals Ltd. and Ecopetrol which operates the large and modern refinery Cartagena, whose expansion an...
- Company: Petroworks S.A.S. (Petroworks)
- Company: Total E&P Colombie Sucursal Colombia
-
Total E&P Colombie Sucursal Colombia, established in 2010, is a Colombian subsidiary of the hydrocarbon firm Total headquartered in Bogotá which engages in the exploration and p...
- Company: Gases del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. (Gases del Caribe)
-
The Colombian company Gases del Caribe S.A. E.S.P. distributes, commercializes and promotes the use of natural gas as a source of energy for households and businesses, and also ...
- Company: Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales S.A., Sucursal en Colombia (ODL)
-
Colombia's hydrocarbons transportation joint venture Oleoducto de los Llanos Orientales S.A. (ODL) was set up to build and operate a 235km diluted heavy crude oil pipeline conne...
- Company: Grupo Energía Bogotá S.A. E.S.P (GEB) (Grupo Energía Bogotá)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Repsol Exploración Colombia S.A. (Repsol Exploración Colombia)
-
Repsol Exploración Colombia S.A. (Repsol Colombia), is a subsidiary of the Spanish multinational firm Repsol S.A based in Bogotá, which owns mining rights over 20 blocks, 12 und...