Arrow Exploration has confirmed the presence of six hydrocarbon bearing intervals while drilling its Río Cravo Este-5 development well in Colombia.



The Canadian company identified 90ft of net pay while drilling the well to a total depth of 10,200ft, according to an Arrow statement on Monday.



CEO Marshall Abbott said the well was drilled under budget and on time.



"The net pay encountered in RCE-5 is one of the largest to date in the RCE field," he said. "We now have six wells drilled into the RCE structure and a very good understanding of the distribution of the various oil-bearing reservoirs we have encountered."



The well is on track to begin production within days, he added. The rig will then be moved to the Carrizales Norte-1 well, which is expected to be drilled in early May.



The Río Cravo oilfield forms part of the Tapir block in the Llanos basin, eastern Colombia.