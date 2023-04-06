This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.

On April 3, the external audit of the Financial Statements of Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú SA began, corresponding to the accounting year 2022, work that is in charge of the auditing company Gaveglio, Aparicio y Asociados Civil Society of Limited Liability.

The general manager of Petroperú, Cristina Fung Quiñones, and Daniel Oliva Santillán, partner of the auditing company, appointed and contracted by the Comptroller General of the Republic, in accordance with current procedures, participated in the meeting to initiate the audit.

At the meeting, Petroperú promised to provide the information required so that the auditing company can complete the external audit work on the audited financial statements for 2022, which will contribute to strengthening trust with the different interest groups of the company. company. For his part, the representative of the auditing company undertook to carry out a quality audit.

Petroperú remains firm in its purpose of promoting its strengthening and sustainability, promoting the principles of transparency, efficiency and Good Corporate Governance in its management. To this end, it has also been developing various projects of national interest, such as the gradual, progressive and safe start-up of the New Talara Refinery, a modern refining complex that has been producing cleaner fuels to supply the national market.

Likewise, it maintains optimal and sustained production in Block I of Talara, assumed through a temporary contract since December 2021 and works on the rehabilitation of the infrastructure of Block 192 in Loreto, for its next start-up, consolidating its return to upstream operations.