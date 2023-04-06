Audit of the 2022 financial statements of Petroperú begins
This Petroperu release was published using machine translation.
On April 3, the external audit of the Financial Statements of Petróleos del Perú - Petroperú SA began, corresponding to the accounting year 2022, work that is in charge of the auditing company Gaveglio, Aparicio y Asociados Civil Society of Limited Liability.
The general manager of Petroperú, Cristina Fung Quiñones, and Daniel Oliva Santillán, partner of the auditing company, appointed and contracted by the Comptroller General of the Republic, in accordance with current procedures, participated in the meeting to initiate the audit.
At the meeting, Petroperú promised to provide the information required so that the auditing company can complete the external audit work on the audited financial statements for 2022, which will contribute to strengthening trust with the different interest groups of the company. company. For his part, the representative of the auditing company undertook to carry out a quality audit.
Petroperú remains firm in its purpose of promoting its strengthening and sustainability, promoting the principles of transparency, efficiency and Good Corporate Governance in its management. To this end, it has also been developing various projects of national interest, such as the gradual, progressive and safe start-up of the New Talara Refinery, a modern refining complex that has been producing cleaner fuels to supply the national market.
Likewise, it maintains optimal and sustained production in Block I of Talara, assumed through a temporary contract since December 2021 and works on the rehabilitation of the infrastructure of Block 192 in Loreto, for its next start-up, consolidating its return to upstream operations.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Residents express concern over future of embattled Peru block 8
The jungle acreage has faced years of socio-environmental wrangling.
How Petroperú looks to trim losses after 2022 plunge
The national oil company is betting on the new Talara refinery to improve its financial and operational profile.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block XXII
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block XIX
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 76
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 183
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block XXV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 144
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 129
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 126
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 123
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Block 100
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Savia Perú S.A. (Savia)
-
Savia Perú S.A. is engaged in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and gas in Peru. The company's offshore concessions include the Z-2B and Z-6 blocks, with acreages...
- Company: Grúas ETAC Perú S.A.C. (ETAC)
- Company: Andes Exploration of Peru Número Dos, S.A.C. (Andes Exploration of Peru Número Dos)
-
Andes Exploration of Peru Numero S.A.C. (Andes) is a Peruvian mining company, subsidiary of Andes Peru Explo Mining Services S.A.C. It was incorporated in 2013 for the exploitat...
- Company: Termochilca S.A. (Termochilca)
-
Peruvian power company Termochilca S.A. engages in power generation and sale, and the development of projects and investments in the hydrocarbon, infrastructure, service, transp...
- Company: Gold Oil Peru S.A.C (Gold Oil Peru)
-
Gold Oil Peru S.A.C, the local branch of the British oil and gas producer Baron Oil Plc, operates two blocks in Peru. Thus, the company is whole owner of block XXI, which is an ...
- Company: Consorcio JJC - Cosapi
-
Concorcio JJC-Cosapi is a consortium comprising Peruvian engineering and construction firms JJC and Cosapi, both based in Lima. Founded in 2015, the consortium has been awarded ...
- Company: Compañía Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (Coga)
-
Peruvian energy firm Compañía Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (Coga) provides operation and maintenance services for natural gas and natural gas liquids networks. The company oper...