Miami, FL (September 18, 2021) - Mambu today announced its support for one of the leading banks in Chile, BancoEstado. The leading core banking platform SaaS was selected by BancoEstado to help the bank expand its reach by offering its clients access to digital services quickly. This included the design and creation of new products to offer more reliable and intuitive financial services, thus meeting the changing demands of its more than 13 million customers.

Founded in 1855, BancoEstado's mission is to provide financial services to individuals and companies, support the growth of its clients, and act as a catalyst for the country's sustainable development. As the only state bank in Chile, it offers a range of banking services to all Chileans and, as one of the largest financial institutions in Latin America, BancoEstado plays a key role in setting regional banking standards.

Through a complete transformation, Mambu allows BancoEstado to digitize its transactional services, thus coinciding with the medium and long-term strategy of being a unique leader and setting new trends in the sector. These new capabilities will position BancoEstado as a modern and avant-garde leader in the financial sector, both for traditional banks and for new entrants to the industry.

"We are very excited to work with Mambu on this project because it aligns with our strategic vision of improving the experience for our clients and extending our products and services to more Chileans. It is a key part of our effort to contribute and support the digital evolution of the country. ", commented Eduardo Concha Concha, Manager of Technological Architecture & CORE Developments at BancoEstado. “BancoEstado is implementing innovative technology that includes an open architecture that offers modern integration models to create an easy-to-use bank, in order to always improve the user experience with banking. Creating unique and different experiences, with products that surprise and excite, we are committed to innovation and the transformation of Chile with the use of state-of-the-art technologies ”.

BancoEstado's decision to select Mambu instead of other traditional technology platforms with legacy systems was driven by a definition that the bank took for some time to permanently modernize its systems, establish a standard within the industry that focuses on obtaining faster and better products and customer experiences, and supporting the bank's strategic vision. In addition, Mambu's unique component banking model makes it possible to create solutions in any configuration to meet business needs quickly, easily, flexibly, and scalable.

The selection of Mambu by BancoEstado affirms its position as a leader in the financial digitization of Chile and Latin America. Your platform will provide the bank with the skills to help it rapidly evolve and scale its products and services.

"It is an honor for us to work with BancoEstado on their digital transformation strategy. As the largest public financial institution in Chile, their impact is immense and we can help them reach more people and increase access to financial products. Mambu supports their digital transformation by providing the necessary technology to continue offering innovative products and services to its customers. We are committed to giving BancoEstado the support and innovative solutions to always meet and exceed customer expectations ", said Edgardo Torres-Caballero, General Director of Mambu Latin America.

About Banco Estado

BancoEstado is the only public bank in Chile. With 166 years of history, it exists to make Chile a more inclusive, equitable country with opportunities that reach everyone. Faithful to its historical social role, it works every day from Putre to Porvenir, in a committed and efficient way for the development of the country and of all Chileans, bringing the bank closer to people through its more than 400 branches; 32 thousand CajaVecina service points; 121 BancoEstado Express; and more than 2,300 ATMs.

About Mambu

Mambu is the world's only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Mambu accelerates the creation of almost any type of financial product for banks, finance companies, fintechs, retail banking, telecommunications companies and more. Our unique approach to component banking architecture means that independent components, systems and connectors can be configured in any way our customers require to meet their needs. Founded in 2011, Mambu has 700 employees and 200 clients around the world including: Naranja X from Grupo Galicia, ank from Grupo Itau, MACH from Grupo BCI, N26, OakNorth, Tandem, ABN AMRO, Bank Islam and Orange Bank. www.mambu.com