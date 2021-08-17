Press Release

By Bemobi

MATERIAL FACT

Bemobi Mobile Tech S.A. (the “Company”), in accordance with the provisions of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law No. 6.404 of December 15, 1976, as amended from time to time (the “Corporation Law”), and of Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”) Instruction No. 358/02, hereby announces that, on this date, the Company acquired the Chilean group known as Tiaxa.

Tiaxa operates in the microfinance segment in emerging countries, providing services focused on financial inclusion through mobile technology. Based in Chile, Tiaxa has offices in the United States, Mexico, Peru and the Philippines, and operates in more than 16 countries, most in Latin America and Asia. Such attributes, brings up complementarity to the portfolio and geographic expansion for the Company.

Currently, Tiaxa offers digital service solutions that include: (i) balance advance for prepaid plans, based on artificial intelligence; (ii) digital Platforms as a Service (PaaS) for the telecom segment; and (iii) analysis and data monetization services through behavior score based on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

In 2020, Tiaxa presented net revenue of US$17.2 million; achieved Adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$3.0 million; analyzed an average of 200 million users daily; processed more than 270 million balance advance transactions; and distributed more than US$174 million in balance advance to prepaid customers, in partnership with major companies in the telecommunications industry.

Such acquisition is a very important step in the implementation of the Company’s strategic plan to leverage growth in its three key dimensions: digital services with focus on microfinance and platforms (PaaS), channels and geographies.

The technology and services already developed by Tiaxa have great potential for synergy with the Company’s current businesses, when integrated into the Loop Platform and/or offered on Bemobi's mobile digital channels in partnership with 76 mobile carriers across more than 40 countries in which it operates.

Tiaxa was valued at seventeen million and four hundred thousand dollars (US$17,400,000.00), but such amount may be increased by up to twenty million seven hundred and twenty thousand dollars (US$20,720,000.00) in payments that together can be considered variable installments, depending on the achievement of certain growth and financial targets during the Earn-out period that ends in 2023.

The acquisition took place through an agreement between Tulari Spain, SL, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, and the shareholders of Zonamovil Inc., Tiaxa's holding company. The conclusion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions that are usual for this type of business and will probably take place within 30 days.

Rio de Janeiro, August 16th, 2021