This Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies release was published using machine translation.

UCOM-MHE-04-13-2023.- The Ministries of Government, Defense and Economy and Public Finance, at the head of Hydrocarbons and Energies, launched this Thursday the National Policy to Control and Fight against Fuel Smuggling, which Strengthen actions against this scourge and prevent the proliferation of the black fuel market.

"The objective of this policy is to guarantee transparency, fight against corruption and contraband, and safeguard our energy security," said the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz, during the press conference held at the Casa Grande del Pueblo. .

Also participating in the meeting with the press were the Minister of Defense, Edmundo Novillo, the president of YPFB, Armin Dorgathen, the director of the National Hydrocarbons Agency, as well as authorities from the Ministry of the Interior and the Armed Forces.

“This policy marks a route to implement a series of control and optimization measures, from the production and importation to the sale to the final consumer of fuels, and thus generate savings for the State in the fuel subsidy of approximately $1,000 million per year. year”, reported the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz, during a joint conference with the holders of the other three State portfolios in the Casa Grande del Pueblo.

The authority remarked that, from the energy sector, the policy is implemented through two operational arms of the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies: control over the sale of fuels at the borders and in the domestic market by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) and, on the other hand, through Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), through investment planning for the exploration and exploitation of liquid hydrocarbons, in addition to the optimization of costs in the importation of fuels and the substitution of fossil diesel by biodiesel and HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) to guarantee the supply of fuel.

The results of the actions carried out so far to prevent smuggling and fuel diversion did not reach the expected results. It is for this reason that the national government launches measures that will make the control of the sale of fuels more effective and incorporates corrections to the previous regulations that, due to their ambiguity, favored the black market.

To correct this weakness, President Arce has made the decision to establish strict control mechanisms for the sale of fuel at pumps throughout the national territory through the promulgation of Supreme Decree No. 4910, which strengthens the fight against the black market of sale of fuels that feeds drug trafficking, illegal mining and illegal activities, for this reason controls are intensified at service stations with limits on the sale of fuels outside of tanks or drums.

The objective is to take care of the fuels that are subsidized with the taxes that all Bolivians pay.

Finally, the minister guaranteed that these measures do not affect citizens or any legal activity in any way, on the contrary, they will guarantee the supply, price and quality of the fuel sales service in the national territory.