Bolivia
News

Bolivia rescinds Tarija road paving contract over delays and unpaid salaries

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Paving Works Development and Integration Bank Public Investment Construction Contractor Company Multilaterals
Bolivia rescinds Tarija road paving contract over delays and unpaid salaries

Bolivia’s highway authority ABC rescinded a US$41mn road paving contract in Tarija department that had been awarded to La Paz-based firm Covinsa due to delays and unpaid debts with workers and suppliers. 

The project, which involves 17.5km between the towns of Acheral and Choere and counts with financing from the River Plate basin development bank Fonplata, is 58% complete but the stretch was due to be opened on March 27, ABC said in a release.  

A new tender is expected to be launched in six months. The original auction was held in 2019.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)

South America infra watch

South America infra watch

BNamericas provides a roundup of infrastructure news from Chile, Uruguay and Bolivia.

LatAm’s health infrastructure shown to lag during COVID-19

LatAm’s health infrastructure shown to lag during COVID-19

While COVID-19 did drive up health investment in Latin America, experts argue there are major shortfalls that have to be addressed before another p...

What Phoenix Tower has on the radar for Latin America

What Phoenix Tower has on the radar for Latin America

Bolivian govt clashes with Santa Cruz over infra funding

Bolivian govt clashes with Santa Cruz over infra funding

Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification

Phoenix Tower betting on energy-as-a-service in LatAm diversification

Bolivia’s construction sector projected to remain below pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Bolivia’s construction sector projected to remain below pre-pandemic levels in 2022

Bolivia's central govt clashes with Santa Cruz over roadworks payments

Bolivia's central govt clashes with Santa Cruz over roadworks payments

The shared challenges of Trinidad, Bolivia in expanding telecom infra

The shared challenges of Trinidad, Bolivia in expanding telecom infra

Bolivian government reaches agreement for highway financing

Bolivian government reaches agreement for highway financing

LatAm infrastructure, water watch

LatAm infrastructure, water watch

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Sociedad Boliviana de Cemento S.A.  (Soboce)
  • Bolivian firm Soboce is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and concrete, as well as other construction materials. It provides a range of products, includ...

Latest news

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Chile deepens green hydrogen commitment with new action plan

Chile deepens green hydrogen commitment with new action plan

Colombia presents its first public bus to operate with green hydrogen

Colombia presents its first public bus to operate with green hydrogen

Peru power distributor turns to distributed generation to help cover demand

Peru power distributor turns to distributed generation to help cover demand

Bolivia rescinds Tarija road paving contract over delays and unpaid salaries

Bolivia rescinds Tarija road paving contract over delays and unpaid salaries