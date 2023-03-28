Bolivia’s highway authority ABC rescinded a US$41mn road paving contract in Tarija department that had been awarded to La Paz-based firm Covinsa due to delays and unpaid debts with workers and suppliers.

The project, which involves 17.5km between the towns of Acheral and Choere and counts with financing from the River Plate basin development bank Fonplata, is 58% complete but the stretch was due to be opened on March 27, ABC said in a release.

A new tender is expected to be launched in six months. The original auction was held in 2019.