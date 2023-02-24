Brazilian energy industry associations are concerned about a provisional measure (MP) to modify the law that created regulatory agencies, such as oil and gas and electric power watchdogs ANP and Aneel.

Provisional measures are issued by the president in situations of urgency and are valid for 60 days and automatically extended for an equal period if not approved by congress, where they can be amended. If not approved by then, the measure expires.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva claims that MP 1,115/23 aims to “provide the government with the appropriate institutional arrangements for efficient, effective and innovative public management, focused on generating public value and reducing inequalities.”

Local energy associations are, however, worried about an amendment authored by lawmaker Danilo Forte, who represents the União party for Ceará state, that transfers the normative power of the agencies’ directors to secretariats and other bodies attached to federal ministries.

In a statement on Thursday, Brazil’s petroleum institute IBP said the amendment being analyzed in congress would weaken the role of the agencies as state institutions.

IBP, which represents the largest oil and gas producers in the country, said the changes would have a negative effect on the market, hurting legal security and predictability of regulations, which are crucial elements for attracting investment and economic development.

“The agencies do not make public policy, which is the prerogative of the executive and legislative branches; they only regulate, control, and supervise the execution of services,” IBP said.

Earlier this month, piped gas distributors association Abegás said Forte’s amendment could scare away investments and impact Brazil's relationship with international funding agencies, cooperation and economic development.

“Such a model is unacceptable, precisely because it undermines a model with strong and independent regulators,” Abegás said.

Representing energy consumers, Anace stated that the proposal is contrary to the worldwide trend in favor of consolidating regulatory frameworks without political interference, with technical, independent and autonomous bodies.

“The amendment represents, therefore, an affront to the regulatory process and, in the case of the electricity sector, a threat to its very sustainability,” Anace said.

Sonia Agel, a partner at law firm Schmidt Valois Advogados, said the proposed change would undermine the regulatory agencies, which today are staffed by highly knowledgeable technocrats who regulate the sectors without interference from the executive branch.

“The autonomy of regulatory agencies has obtained excellent results since, besides reducing political interference in eminently technical areas, it has successfully attracted national and foreign investors with easily visible results in the production of oil and gas, energy, health, transportation, etc, as well as, today, in investments in renewable energy,” she told BNamericas.