Brazil’s Fibracem expands optical equipment capacity in Espírito Santo
Brazilian optical equipment manufacturer Fibracem is expanding its production capacity with a ramp-up at its Linhares factory, in Espírito Santo state.
With the gradual increase in plant capacity, the company expects that the unit will account for some 50% of the company's total production capacity this year, up from the current 40%. Fibracem does not release hard figures about its production capacity.
The company wants the unit to become the main supplier in several regions of the country.
“With this, our plan is that this increase in production volume at the Linhares unit makes the plant a mirror of our matrix, increasing the product portfolio and consequently serving customers in the north, northeast and midwest regions more regularly,” Eryck El-Jaick, head of planning and operations, said in a statement.
The company's headquarters and main factory are in Pinhais, Paraná state.
Fibracem invested around 4mn reais (US$764,000) in the Linhares plant in physical expansion and acquisition of machinery, in addition to headcount growth.
In Q1, the company grew its workforce by 28% year-on-year and further hires are expected throughout the year.
Founded in 1993, Fibracem claims to have 1,500-2,000 clients in Brazil and in parts of South America, including fixed and project clients, most of them internet service providers.
