State-run PPSA, which represents the Brazilian government in the consortiums for pre-salt exploration, is preparing a tender to upgrade the company’s integrated electronic documentation management system (SIGED).



“We are working on formatting this bidding process. We need to replace SIGED because there are technical and legal requirements we must meet regarding the way documentation is handled. This will be our next ICT tender, something more toward the end of this year, probably in 2021,” PPSA’s technical and surveillance director, Paulo Carvalho, told BNamericas.



The new document management system will compose a “triad” with two other management systems: SGPP and Delfi.

Delfi is provided by Schlumberger and the contract was signed in July.

Schlumberger’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite was hired without a tender process due to the technical requirements, as "there was no other provider in the market for that type of solution needed," said Carvalho.



By managing production-sharing contracts, PPSA monitors and audits the projects.

For this, it is necessary to use software applications like Delfi that make it possible to build geological/geophysical models of oil field reservoirs.

These studies are also essential so that PPSA can more accurately determine the government's participation in shared deposits under production unitization agreements.

“Within the same platform in the cloud, we have the storage of our entire geophysical database, which is about 60 terabytes, the processing and the interpretation of this huge amount of data. This is what is new in this sector in Latin America," Carvalho said.

The value of the contract with Schlumberger is "estimated" at US$38mn, because part of it is US dollar while the technical support is paid in reais and susceptible to FX fluctuations.



Although the contract was signed last month, PPSA has used the platform for at least one month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Brazil.

According to Carvalho, this was key as with the cloud operation employees could access virtual machines in the Delfi environment from anywhere.

SGPP



In addition to Delfi, PPSA also uses the SGPP tailor-made platform for managing expenses related to the pre-salt contracts, as BNamericas reported.

Stefanini Scala, a unit of Brazilian IT firm Stefanini, developed and deployed the production-sharing expenses system, centralizing thousands of spreadsheets into a single platform.

The firm won the tender in 2018, launched after KPMG completed the consultancy part. The analyzing process for 15,000 items of production cost spreadsheets is now done automatically, the executive said.

“It was an expensive project, but we managed to convince the company's board of directors and hire Stefanini.”