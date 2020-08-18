Brazil’s PPSA preps ICT tender for 2021
State-run PPSA, which represents the Brazilian government in the consortiums for pre-salt exploration, is preparing a tender to upgrade the company’s integrated electronic documentation management system (SIGED).
“We are working on formatting this bidding process. We need to replace SIGED because there are technical and legal requirements we must meet regarding the way documentation is handled. This will be our next ICT tender, something more toward the end of this year, probably in 2021,” PPSA’s technical and surveillance director, Paulo Carvalho, told BNamericas.
The new document management system will compose a “triad” with two other management systems: SGPP and Delfi.
Delfi is provided by Schlumberger and the contract was signed in July.
Schlumberger’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) suite was hired without a tender process due to the technical requirements, as "there was no other provider in the market for that type of solution needed," said Carvalho.
By managing production-sharing contracts, PPSA monitors and audits the projects.
For this, it is necessary to use software applications like Delfi that make it possible to build geological/geophysical models of oil field reservoirs.
These studies are also essential so that PPSA can more accurately determine the government's participation in shared deposits under production unitization agreements.
“Within the same platform in the cloud, we have the storage of our entire geophysical database, which is about 60 terabytes, the processing and the interpretation of this huge amount of data. This is what is new in this sector in Latin America," Carvalho said.
The value of the contract with Schlumberger is "estimated" at US$38mn, because part of it is US dollar while the technical support is paid in reais and susceptible to FX fluctuations.
Although the contract was signed last month, PPSA has used the platform for at least one month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit Brazil.
According to Carvalho, this was key as with the cloud operation employees could access virtual machines in the Delfi environment from anywhere.
SGPP
In addition to Delfi, PPSA also uses the SGPP tailor-made platform for managing expenses related to the pre-salt contracts, as BNamericas reported.
Stefanini Scala, a unit of Brazilian IT firm Stefanini, developed and deployed the production-sharing expenses system, centralizing thousands of spreadsheets into a single platform.
The firm won the tender in 2018, launched after KPMG completed the consultancy part. The analyzing process for 15,000 items of production cost spreadsheets is now done automatically, the executive said.
“It was an expensive project, but we managed to convince the company's board of directors and hire Stefanini.”
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Who won Brazil’s e-ballot box tender?
Authorities launched a supply tender for 180,000 electronic voting machines, which will be used in the 2022 elections.
Brazilian solar power fintech Solfácil plans major expansion
The company recently received a capital injection of US$4mn.
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Block SEAL-T-44
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: REC-T-101 Block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-568
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-531
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-527
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-525
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-524
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-523
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Block POT-T-915
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Inti Pacha solar photovoltaic project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Unisys Brasil Ltda. (Unisys Brasil)
- Company: Axis Communications AB (Axis Communications)
-
Axis is an IT company offering network video solutions for professional installations. The company is the global market leader in network video, driving the ongoing shift from a...
- Company: NEC Brasil
- Company: Serviços Aéreos Industriais Especializados SAI Ltda. (SAI Brasil)
-
SAI is a Brazilian company, set up in 2003, operating all over Latin America, and specialized in providing Airborne LiDAR Survey and Multibeam Bathymetry. Operates with its own ...
- Company: Atento Brasil S.A. (Atento Brasil)
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil)
-
Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil (SCBR) is the local subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation of America. Created in 1970, the company has offices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. SCBR ...
- Company: Empresa de Tecnologia e Informações da Previdência Social (Dataprev)
-
Empresa de Tecnologia e Informações da Previdência Social (Dataprev) provides technology information services to the Brazilian social welfare system. Dataprev develops systems a...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (IBGE)
-
The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) is the country's main source of statistical information for Brazil's civil society and governmental agencies. It is re...