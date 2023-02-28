Brazilian mining giant Vale is planning to boost production of high-quality iron ore as global steelmakers look to the input to reduce their emissions.

Vale expects to reach production of 50-55Mt of high-quality agglomerated iron ore by 2026, compared with 32Mt produced last year, the company said in a presentation for investors.

Production is expected to reach around 100Mt in 2030, the company said.

"The steel industry is exploring alternatives to reduce emissions, which will demand high quality iron ore," Vale said.

The company said supply of iron ore is likely to be tight and the environmental licensing process for projects is more complex due to the high demands of ESG practices.