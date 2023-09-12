Jamaica
Press Release

C3 Metals Intersects 286 Metres at 0.37% Copper and 0.21 g/t Gold, Including 192 Metres at 0.45% Copper and 0.27 g/t Gold, at Bellas Gate, Jamaica

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Gold Copper

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address