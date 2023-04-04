Bolivia
Press Release

Canacol Energy carries out a technical visit to the Tita-Techi hydrocarbon area in Bolivia

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Upstream Company Crude oil Onshore
YPFB statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

Santa Cruz, April 4, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- A delegation from the company Canacol Energy Colombia SAS, made the first visit to the Tita-Techi area, with the prospect of starting oil activities soon, the Vice President of Administration, Contracts and Oversight of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Enzo Michel, reported on Tuesday.

“After more than five years, a new operator comes to Bolivia to carry out exploration and exploitation activities. It is the largest independent producer of Natural Gas in Colombia that will evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of the reserved area in favor of YPFB”, highlighted the Vice President of the state oil company.

Between March 22 and 30, the technical visit was carried out in order to carry out the first on-site inspection of the area located in the municipality of Charagua, belonging to the Cordillera province in the department of Santa Cruz.

Likewise, the delegation headed by the president & CEO of Canacol Energy Colombia SAS, Charle Gamba, met with authorities from the Bolivian hydrocarbons sector, to review the details of the start of oil activities and others related to the management for the protocolization of the Contract for Petroleum Services of the reference area.

The Oil Services Contract corresponding to the Tita-Techi area between YPFB and Canacol Energy Colombia SAS is in the process of obtaining the corresponding authorizations and approvals by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly.

