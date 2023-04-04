Canacol Energy carries out a technical visit to the Tita-Techi hydrocarbon area in Bolivia
YPFB statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Santa Cruz, April 4, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- A delegation from the company Canacol Energy Colombia SAS, made the first visit to the Tita-Techi area, with the prospect of starting oil activities soon, the Vice President of Administration, Contracts and Oversight of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Enzo Michel, reported on Tuesday.
“After more than five years, a new operator comes to Bolivia to carry out exploration and exploitation activities. It is the largest independent producer of Natural Gas in Colombia that will evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of the reserved area in favor of YPFB”, highlighted the Vice President of the state oil company.
Between March 22 and 30, the technical visit was carried out in order to carry out the first on-site inspection of the area located in the municipality of Charagua, belonging to the Cordillera province in the department of Santa Cruz.
Likewise, the delegation headed by the president & CEO of Canacol Energy Colombia SAS, Charle Gamba, met with authorities from the Bolivian hydrocarbons sector, to review the details of the start of oil activities and others related to the management for the protocolization of the Contract for Petroleum Services of the reference area.
The Oil Services Contract corresponding to the Tita-Techi area between YPFB and Canacol Energy Colombia SAS is in the process of obtaining the corresponding authorizations and approvals by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Bolivia: Government will promote production of raw material for biofuels in the Chaco of Tarijeño
Government will promote production of raw material for biofuels in the Chaco of Tarijeño
YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina
YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 58
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block ES-T-496
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block 133
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block Puesto Parada
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Sacha Field (Block 60)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block Z-68
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block Z-2B
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block XV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Unigel green hydrogen plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio Caipipendi
-
Consorcio Caipipendi is a Bolivian hydrocarbon exploration and production consortium made up of the operator Repsol E&P Bolivia S.A. (37.5%), Shell Bolivia Corporation (37.5%), ...
- Company: Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Tarija (Gobierno de Tarija)
-
Bolivia's Tarija department government is an autonomous body chaired by a governor and comprised of 10 departments. Its portfolio of projects includes the Guadalquivir-Cenavit-C...
- Company: Sipetrol S.R.L. (Sipetrol Bolivia)
-
Bolivia-based Sipetrol SRL is a subsidiary of Chile's Sipetrol, which is owned by Chile's national oil company Enap. It provides products and services for the oil industry, and ...
- Company: Repsol Bolivia S.A. (Repsol Bolivia)
-
Spanish oil company Repsol, through its subsidiary Repsol Bolivia, has stakes in 29 blocks in Bolivia's Beni, Pie de Monte, Subandino Sur and Subandino Norte basins. Its main pr...