Ecuador
Press Release

CELEC EP - HIDROTOAPI resolved to declare the unilateral termination of the Civil Works Construction Contract of the Toachi Pilatón Hydroelectric Project with the company CWE

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Hydro Dam Legal issues / Legal Advice

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address