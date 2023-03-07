PRESS RELEASE from CFA Chile

(Machine translation of the original release, issued in Spanish)

Santiago, March 2023.- CFA Institute, a global organization that trains investment professionals, unveiled its new certification "CFA Institute Investment Foundations® Certificate" , which is focused on all professionals interested in learning more about the market. finance, without necessarily having a related career.

According to the 2022 OECD International Survey on Financial Literacy in Adults , only 28% of those surveyed in Chile knew how to calculate the interest on a savings account in one year, 40% correctly answered a question that seeks to measure the understanding of the concept of inflation and 46% demonstrated management of the concept of risk diversification, well below the international average of 56%, 57% and 60% respectively. These figures are relevant, since different studies indicate that a good financial education is related to a reduction in economic inequality. According to the paper “Optimal Financial Knowledge and Wealth Inequality” by Annamaria Lusardi, Pierre-Carl Michaud and Olivia Mitchell published in 2017, between 30% and 40% of wealth inequality in the US can be attributed to financial knowledge .





In this line, the new CFA Institute certificate is presented as a tool to improve the understanding of financial concepts, related decision-making, and as an opportunity to reduce economic gaps. The president of CFA Society Chile, Hugo Aravena , affirms that "this new certificate is a commitment by the CFA Institute to bring financial education closer to more professionals and democratize its access throughout the world. For this reason, the certificate is designed for people who want to amplify their knowledge, regardless of their training or previous experience in finance.

The Investment Foundations Certificate is made up of six modules that, through theory and practical cases, cover topics from the fundamentals of financial markets and investment instruments, to business ethics and risk management. The modality is online and flexible, since you can access the content of the course for twelve months and progress at your own pace.

“Many professionals are knowledgeable about their own subjects, however, having no financial knowledge, they do not fully understand the tasks of their organization. As CFA Society Chile, one of our goals is to promote financial education in the country, and this certificate, designed for company managers, will help those who take it to acquire the knowledge to understand the world of finance and make better decisions. , being a contribution towards a more informed and financially inclusive society”, concludes Aravena.

About CFA Society Chile

CFA Society Chile is an association of more than 177 professionals related to investment management in Chile, founded in October 2015 and which promotes a financial industry that contributes to the development of the country, with the ultimate goal of benefiting society as a whole. .

CFA Society Chile is part of the CFA Institute, a global non-profit organization that carries out the most rigorous and prestigious global certification for financial analysts.



