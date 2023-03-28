Chile
News

Chile deepens green hydrogen commitment with new action plan

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Green Hydrogen
Chile deepens green hydrogen commitment with new action plan

Chile has launched a consultation process for the green hydrogen action plan that will oversee its short-term strategy to develop the budding sector.

The action plan is expected to contain the low-level, detailed implementation of parts of the green hydrogen national strategy, unveiled in late 2020, which seeks to make the country a world-class exporter of the fuel by 2040.

Topics it is expected to address include how Chile will manage its existing port infrastructure to handle hydrogen, what public works must be undertaken by the State to unlock development potential, how to prepare cities and towns that could become production hubs, and the process to draft an education and training plan to produce skilled workers for employment in the new industry, energy minister Diego Pardow said during a Tuesday presentation.

"In light of these questions, we deem it necessary to listen to different perspectives, create a consensus and draft a proposal that allows this to be a country-level project. For us, green hydrogen is not a government policy, but a policy of the State," Pardow said.

Chile's green hydrogen strategy, launched by the previous government of president Sebastián Piñera, adopts a broad action plan to spur green hydrogen production, seeking to leverage Chile's low-cost renewables generation capacity.

The government committed to providing financing, updating regulations, spurring research and development, and encouraging both public and private sector players to integrate green hydrogen into existing frameworks to promote local adoption and later an export market. The end goal is to produce the lowest-cost green hydrogen in the world before 2050.

The new action plan will be subject to a public consultation process throughout this year, with the final draft expected to be approved in August.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Chile)

Working to give more Chile SMEs electricity supplier freedom

Working to give more Chile SMEs electricity supplier freedom

BNamericas talks to Eduardo Andrade, executive secretary of Chilean power trader association Acen.

Schneider Electric targeting conception-stage entry into hydrogen projects

Schneider Electric targeting conception-stage entry into hydrogen projects

BNamericas talks with Mario Velázquez, president of the Chilean unit of French energy management solutions company Schneider Electric.

Codelco seeks renewable energy supplier

Codelco seeks renewable energy supplier

Executive Director of the SEA and Chilean Hydrogen Association address key aspects related to development of projects

Executive Director of the SEA and Chilean Hydrogen Association address key aspects related to development of projects

Work begins on a photovoltaic plant for electricity generation in the commune of Teno

Work begins on a photovoltaic plant for electricity generation in the commune of Teno

UAI Engineering and WEC-Chile hold debate focused on energy efficiency

UAI Engineering and WEC-Chile hold debate focused on energy efficiency

Climate change law to test Chile’s coordination capacities

Climate change law to test Chile’s coordination capacities

The NCRE industry projects great growth in Chile during 2023: How to make its processes more sustainable?

The NCRE industry projects great growth in Chile during 2023: How to make its processes more sustainable?

Anillo project awarded to UAI studied the uncertainty in the future use of renewable energy in the Chilean energy transition

Anillo project awarded to UAI studied the uncertainty in the future use of renewable energy in the Chilean energy t...

Challenges of the electromobility and electric energy storage law in Chile

Challenges of the electromobility and electric energy storage law in Chile

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Brazil to encourage more state-run banks to structure concessions, PPPs

Chile deepens green hydrogen commitment with new action plan

Chile deepens green hydrogen commitment with new action plan

Colombia presents its first public bus to operate with green hydrogen

Colombia presents its first public bus to operate with green hydrogen

Peru power distributor turns to distributed generation to help cover demand

Peru power distributor turns to distributed generation to help cover demand

Bolivia rescinds Tarija road paving contract over delays and unpaid salaries

Bolivia rescinds Tarija road paving contract over delays and unpaid salaries