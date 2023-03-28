Chile has launched a consultation process for the green hydrogen action plan that will oversee its short-term strategy to develop the budding sector.

The action plan is expected to contain the low-level, detailed implementation of parts of the green hydrogen national strategy, unveiled in late 2020, which seeks to make the country a world-class exporter of the fuel by 2040.

Topics it is expected to address include how Chile will manage its existing port infrastructure to handle hydrogen, what public works must be undertaken by the State to unlock development potential, how to prepare cities and towns that could become production hubs, and the process to draft an education and training plan to produce skilled workers for employment in the new industry, energy minister Diego Pardow said during a Tuesday presentation.

"In light of these questions, we deem it necessary to listen to different perspectives, create a consensus and draft a proposal that allows this to be a country-level project. For us, green hydrogen is not a government policy, but a policy of the State," Pardow said.

Chile's green hydrogen strategy, launched by the previous government of president Sebastián Piñera, adopts a broad action plan to spur green hydrogen production, seeking to leverage Chile's low-cost renewables generation capacity.

The government committed to providing financing, updating regulations, spurring research and development, and encouraging both public and private sector players to integrate green hydrogen into existing frameworks to promote local adoption and later an export market. The end goal is to produce the lowest-cost green hydrogen in the world before 2050.

The new action plan will be subject to a public consultation process throughout this year, with the final draft expected to be approved in August.