Bnamericas

Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) launched a tender for a technical feasibility study for a bridge to link the island of Chiloé with the smaller Quinchao island across the Dalcahue channel (pictured) in southern Los Lagos region.

The project’s cost was estimated last year at 173bn pesos (US$214mn).

The study would include an analysis of the design alternatives that were presented in a prefeasibility study, which was finished in 2018, MOP documents show.

Tender documents did not specify a budget for the feasibility study, with a notice in the official gazette saying the amount will be unveiled at the same time as bids are opened. However, the social development ministry (MDSF) approved a 3.2bn-peso financing request from MOP for the work.

The project involves a total of 2.5km, including the bridge and access roads.

The deadline for submitting bids is July 26 and offers will be opened on August 10. The documents can be seen here.