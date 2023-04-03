Codelco meets with CEO of the London Metal Exchange
By Codelco
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The Chairman of the Board of Codelco, Máximo Pacheco, and the Vice Presidents of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nicole Porcile, and Marketing, Carlos Alvarado, met on Friday with the CEO of the London Metal Exchange (LME), Matthew Chamberlain, who was visiting the country.
At the meeting, they addressed different topics of interest to both institutions, such as future opportunities in the copper market, the growing incremental demand for this mineral as a result of the energy transition, and the challenges in terms of sustainable development for mining.
“We talked about how important Chile is in the copper industry and Codelco's role as a leading company in its world production. We are living in a moment of many global changes, in which the fight against climate change and the energy transition are becoming relevant, and in which geopolitical tensions are accentuated. All these issues make it necessary to follow the course of this market very carefully and closely," Pacheco described the conversation.
Chamberlain commented that his outlook on the copper market is optimistic.
“It is clear to us how many users are looking for a secure and sustainable supply of copper, whether it is for electric vehicles, to build the electricity grid or for the broad green transition. We also know that there are many people looking to obtain copper and that there are only a small number of strong, large and reliable producers. So from what we hear, the outlook for copper is very positive,” the executive said.
Codelco
