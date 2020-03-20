Communities see 500kV Paraguay project as ‘positive’
The general perception of communities in the influence zone of Paraguayan state power company Ande’s US$158mn, 500kV Yguazú-Valenzuela transmission project is positive.
So reads a summary report released by the IDB following public consultations for the 250km line which would connect the new Yguazú and Valenzuela substations and cross 16 districts in the departments of Alto Paraná, Caaguazú, Guaira and Cordillera.
The regional lender recently placed a financing request from Ande for the project in its pipeline of potential financing. The Japan International Cooperation Agency also would provide funds.
“On the realization of the project there is a positive evaluation, in general everyone wishes that it is done. Mainly because it will help the improvement in the electricity service, and also because it is considered a direct (as a local labor force) and indirect (provision of services, business opportunities) employment opportunity during the construction stage,” according to the document prepared by JGP Consultoría e Participaciones for IDB.
The report highlights that recurring questions revolved around rights of way compensation and potential electromagnetic radiation emanating from towers.
Ande said that if follows World Health Organizations guidelines for such infrastructure and that in the case of rights of way, land would not be purchased, but that payment would be made for land use as well as non-monetary compensation, such as technical assistance.
The project would boast 600, 40m towers with rights of way of 35m on each side of the line and a transport capacity of 2,215MVA. Construction would take 24 months.
The state company argues that if the country’s grid were to continue operating exclusively at 220kV, the system would experience high transmission losses.
The line would reinforce dispatch from the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border with Brazil to capital Asunción’s metropolitan region, as well as boost supply in Paraguay’s southeast.
Also Read Paraguay closer to firmer Itaipú offtake
Ande’s 500kV build-out includes lines Margen Derecha-Villa Hayes (348km, second circuit) and Ayolas-Valenzuela (230km), and the Emboscada substation.
The 173-page IDB report is available here.
